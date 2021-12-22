Wednesday, December 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

51° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 36°

Thursday

62° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 62° 48°

Friday

71° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 59°

Saturday

71° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 45°

Sunday

65° / 44°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 65° 44°

Monday

57° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 57° 43°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 61° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

47°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

44°

6 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

7 PM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

8 PM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

9 PM
Clear
1%
40°

40°

10 PM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

11 PM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

12 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

1 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
38°

38°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
38°

38°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

38°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
38°

39°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
39°

40°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
40°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

Sunshine prevails across the region once again as high pressure builds in behind the weak cold front that moved through yesterday. It’ll be great to be outside once again but it will slightly cooler than our Tuesday. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. This front looks to hang up across the area, stalling and keeping this big division in temperatures. Here in the Ozarks, we’ll be south of that front Christmas Day, still leading to afternoon readings in the 70s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine despite the front being on top of us. It’s looking like we’ll have a piece of upper-level energy moving our way and that’ll interact with this stalled front. It does bring the chance for a few showers on Sunday. Finally, by Monday, it’s looking like the front dips south of the viewing area allowing for cooler air to filter back in. Highs likely fall back into the 50s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny conditions. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the 60s on Tuesday as another disturbance moves our way. This one brings the potential for some rain by Tuesday as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

39°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

39°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

41°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

36°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

37°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

