Wednesday, December 22 Morning Forecast

Sunshine prevails across the region once again as high pressure builds in behind the weak cold front that moved through yesterday. It’ll be great to be outside once again but it will slightly cooler than our Tuesday. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. This front looks to hang up across the area, stalling and keeping this big division in temperatures. Here in the Ozarks, we’ll be south of that front Christmas Day, still leading to afternoon readings in the 70s. We’ll see a good amount of sunshine despite the front being on top of us. It’s looking like we’ll have a piece of upper-level energy moving our way and that’ll interact with this stalled front. It does bring the chance for a few showers on Sunday. Finally, by Monday, it’s looking like the front dips south of the viewing area allowing for cooler air to filter back in. Highs likely fall back into the 50s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny conditions. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back into the 60s on Tuesday as another disturbance moves our way. This one brings the potential for some rain by Tuesday as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer