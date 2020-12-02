Wednesday, December 2 Morning Forecast

High pressure is moving away from the viewing area and this will open the doors to our next storm system. This disturbance will bring much more cloud cover for our Wednesday with highs only rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will start off with some sunshine though before the clouds take over so enjoy it while it’s around. As this low tracks closer to us, moisture chances will increase. A few showers are possible later on this evening with more precipitation arriving overnight. That is when our window opens for some wintry weather.

As temps fall through the overnight, we are tracking a mix of rain and snow with some locations changing over to all snow. We look to be on the warmer side of this low for the duration of the event so the primary form of precip. in the Ozarks is still looking to be mainly a mix of rain/snow. Minor accumulations are a possibility, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces.

On Thursday, temps look to warm up above freezing which would lead us back to rain, with highs expected in the upper 30s. If any moisture lingers into the late evening and overnight, we could see a spotty snow shower or two. Friday into the weekend is looking much nicer and warmer too. Highs rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for our first weekend of December under sunshine-filled skies. We are monitoring a couple of weak waves in the atmosphere for the latter half of the weekend into next week. They do look to bring a little more cloud cover Sunday into the start of next week but we are expecting to stay dry.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer