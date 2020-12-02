Wednesday, December 2 Morning Forecast

High pressure is moving away from the viewing area and this will open the doors to our next storm system. This disturbance will bring much more cloud cover for our Wednesday with highs only rising into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will start off with some sunshine though before the clouds take over so enjoy it while it’s around. As this low tracks closer to us, moisture chances will increase. A few showers are possible later on this evening with more precipitation arriving overnight. That is when our window opens for some wintry weather.

As temps fall through the overnight, we are tracking a mix of rain and snow with some locations changing over to all snow. We look to be on the warmer side of this low for the duration of the event so the primary form of precip. in the Ozarks is still looking to be mainly a mix of rain/snow. Minor accumulations are a possibility, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces.

On Thursday, temps look to warm up above freezing which would lead us back to rain, with highs expected in the upper 30s. If any moisture lingers into the late evening and overnight, we could see a spotty snow shower or two. Friday into the weekend is looking much nicer and warmer too. Highs rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for our first weekend of December under sunshine-filled skies. We are monitoring a couple of weak waves in the atmosphere for the latter half of the weekend into next week. They do look to bring a little more cloud cover Sunday into the start of next week but we are expecting to stay dry.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Springfield Mo

Chance of a wintry mix. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60%.
Branson

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Harrison

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snowfall around one inch.
Rolla

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
West Plains

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

Wednesday

Showers possible in the afternoon
Thursday

Periods of rain and snow early
Friday

Partly cloudy
Saturday

Mainly sunny
Sunday

Partly cloudy
Monday

Times of sun and clouds
Tuesday

Sunshine
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Cloudy
Cloudy
Few Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Showers
Rain
Rain
Rain
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow
