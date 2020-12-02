Wednesday, December 2 Evening Forecast

Rain/snow mix into Thursday morning, cold & quiet into the weekend --

Temperatures today were able to top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s as clouds and showers moved in from the southwest. Showers/wintry mix will occur tonight into the morning commute. The rest of the week and into the weekend look quiet.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop to around freezing or just above freezing. Showers will transition into a rain/snow mix. Temperatures will prevent sticking on most surfaces but minor accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces will be possible.

Take it slow Thursday morning with some slick spots possible. Bridges and overpasses could possibly be slick, so leave extra time for your morning commute. Rain/snow will transition back into rain as the morning continues and will move out during the morning/early afternoon.

Patchy drizzle will be possible during the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will get stuck in the 30’s for most of us. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 40’s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and chilly with temperatures both days in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will be in the 20’s.

Monday into Wednesday of next week look quiet. Monday will be cool with temperatures in the 40’s but both Tuesday and Wednesday I expect temperatures back up in the middle to upper 50’s!

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

49° / 33°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 30% 49° 33°

Thursday

39° / 32°
Mix of rain and snow early
Mix of rain and snow early 60% 39° 32°

Friday

46° / 28°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 46° 28°

Saturday

50° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 50° 29°

Sunday

46° / 26°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 46° 26°

Monday

45° / 30°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 45° 30°

Tuesday

55° / 39°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 39°

