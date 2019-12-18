Wednesday, December 18 Morning Forecast

Cold start again, finally thawing out this afternoon

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM west of HWY-65. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. With temperatures well below freezing, some of this fog is freezing putting a thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces. Be careful this morning!

We’re starting out cold again with lows in the middle 20’s and wind chills in the teens. With temperatures well below freezing, snow/ ice is still frozen over in spots. Isolated slick spots/ black ice is possible on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks this morning. Be careful and bundle up!

We’ll finally kick the cold air out today. Southwest winds ahead of a front to the north will send our cold air east. Highs finally warm above freezing and closer to average around 40 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the middle 20’s.

Our gradual warming trend continues tomorrow with southwest winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 50’s.

A few clouds fill in on Friday and Saturday with some storm systems passing nearby. We’ll stay dry with highs still mild in the lower 50’s.

Our warming trend becomes more pronounced this weekend on strong southerly winds. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees Sunday, Monday, and Christmas Eve!

Overcast

Springfield

25°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

25°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 25°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
29°F A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

41° / 26°
Areas of morning fog, then some sun
Areas of morning fog, then some sun 0% 41° 26°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 51° 30°

Friday

50° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 50° 31°

Saturday

52° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 32°

Sunday

58° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 35°

Monday

61° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 61° 38°

Tuesday

62° / 42°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 62° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

22°

7 AM
Clear
10%
22°

22°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
22°

25°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
25°

30°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

33°

5 PM
Clear
0%
33°

31°

6 PM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

7 PM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

9 PM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

10 PM
Clear
10%
28°

29°

11 PM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

1 AM
Clear
10%
29°

28°

2 AM
Clear
10%
28°

29°

3 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

4 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
0%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
0%
28°

