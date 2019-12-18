Wednesday, December 18 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM west of HWY-65. There, visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. With temperatures well below freezing, some of this fog is freezing putting a thin layer of ice on elevated surfaces. Be careful this morning!

We’re starting out cold again with lows in the middle 20’s and wind chills in the teens. With temperatures well below freezing, snow/ ice is still frozen over in spots. Isolated slick spots/ black ice is possible on bridges, overpasses, and sidewalks this morning. Be careful and bundle up!

We’ll finally kick the cold air out today. Southwest winds ahead of a front to the north will send our cold air east. Highs finally warm above freezing and closer to average around 40 degrees. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the middle 20’s.

Our gradual warming trend continues tomorrow with southwest winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 50’s.

A few clouds fill in on Friday and Saturday with some storm systems passing nearby. We’ll stay dry with highs still mild in the lower 50’s.

Our warming trend becomes more pronounced this weekend on strong southerly winds. Temperatures will be around 60 degrees Sunday, Monday, and Christmas Eve!