Wednesday, December 16 Morning Forecast

We are waking up to some slick spots out there thanks to scattered snow showers that have tracked through the viewing area overnight.

Please be careful on your AM commute if you’re headed out early. Clouds will stick around through the first part of the day with some clearing by the afternoon.

Northwesterly winds have taken over behind this system which will keep us colder through the day. Highs will struggle to get to freezing this afternoon which is well below average for this time of year. Overnight, high pressure takes over which keeps us starry and quiet. It’ll be a bitterly cold start once again with lows dipping into teens and 20s.

Thursday will be more seasonable as winds turn back around from the southwest which will help us climb into the mid-40s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine too so it’ll look a little more pleasant. Even milder air streams in on Friday ahead of our next cold front, which is slated to arrive by nighttime. Highs surge back into the lower 50s under increasing cloud cover.

Winds will be on the increase too with gusts possibly over 30 mph. Some showers arrive Friday night as the cold front moves in. Moisture looks to linger into early Saturday before we clear out during the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure then takes over Sunday into our Christmas week. This will bring the sunshine back Sunday through Monday with highs climbing back into the low to mid 50s. Well above average temps arrive by Tuesday with highs potentially climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer