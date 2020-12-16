Wednesday, December 16 Morning Forecast

We are waking up to some slick spots out there thanks to scattered snow showers that have tracked through the viewing area overnight.

Please be careful on your AM commute if you’re headed out early. Clouds will stick around through the first part of the day with some clearing by the afternoon.

Northwesterly winds have taken over behind this system which will keep us colder through the day. Highs will struggle to get to freezing this afternoon which is well below average for this time of year. Overnight, high pressure takes over which keeps us starry and quiet. It’ll be a bitterly cold start once again with lows dipping into teens and 20s.

Thursday will be more seasonable as winds turn back around from the southwest which will help us climb into the mid-40s. We’ll see a lot more sunshine too so it’ll look a little more pleasant. Even milder air streams in on Friday ahead of our next cold front, which is slated to arrive by nighttime. Highs surge back into the lower 50s under increasing cloud cover.

Winds will be on the increase too with gusts possibly over 30 mph. Some showers arrive Friday night as the cold front moves in. Moisture looks to linger into early Saturday before we clear out during the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure then takes over Sunday into our Christmas week. This will bring the sunshine back Sunday through Monday with highs climbing back into the low to mid 50s. Well above average temps arrive by Tuesday with highs potentially climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

27°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry and cold. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Starry and cold. Low 21F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

29°F Cloudy Feels like 23°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

28°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F A few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

28°F Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

30°F Cloudy Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

32° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 32° 21°

Thursday

46° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 46° 30°

Friday

52° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 12% 52° 37°

Saturday

43° / 26°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 43° 26°

Sunday

52° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 52° 33°

Monday

55° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 35°

Tuesday

59° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 59° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
26°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
28°

29°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
29°

30°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
30°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

33°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

34°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
34°

35°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

35°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

33°

5 PM
Clear
1%
33°

30°

6 PM
Clear
2%
30°

28°

7 PM
Clear
3%
28°

27°

8 PM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

9 PM
Clear
5%
27°

26°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
26°

25°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
25°

25°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
25°

25°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
25°

25°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
25°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
25°

25°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
25°

