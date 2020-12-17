Wednesday, December 16 Evening Forecast

The area has been in the midst of a mostly cloudy and cold stretch, but brighter and warmer days are ahead.

Clouds today broke up to some extent, but will fill back in overnight. Where skies are clear for a time this evening we’ll find temperatures tumbling into the low to mid 20s. Most of the area though will see cloudy skies and lows in the mid 20s.

The clouds will finally exit Thursday morning from west to east, but it may not be until afternoon that we see sunshine develop east of Hwy. 63. This is where temperatures will remain coldest with highs in the low to mid 40s. Further west, where sun moves in faster, we’ll find highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The warming trend will continue into Friday as southerly winds pick up ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be a fair amount of high cloudiness throughout the day making for filtered sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will thicken up Friday night with a chance for light rain showers late in the night. The showers will be on the way out as we begin the day Saturday. Clouds will follow later in the day with skies becoming sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be bright and warmer with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s as winds pick up out of the southwest. The warming trend will continue into early next week with some mild weather shaping up as winter arrives on Monday. Skies will be sunny with highs near 60°. Tuesday looks similar.

A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday, sweeping out the warmth and replacing in with cold weather. Clouds will likely move in with the cold air. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday, turning cold again in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The weather looks quiet too.