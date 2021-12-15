Wednesday, December 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 72° 43°

Thursday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Friday

59° / 38°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 38°

Saturday

43° / 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 43° 20°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 29°

Monday

48° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 48° 28°

Tuesday

51° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 51° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
67°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
68°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
69°

70°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
70°

71°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
2%
71°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
3%
71°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
15%
69°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
15%
69°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
68°

68°

9 PM
Cloudy/Wind
24%
68°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
67°

66°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

63°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
63°

62°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
62°

59°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
88%
59°

58°

3 AM
Rain
68%
58°

55°

4 AM
Rain
60%
55°

52°

5 AM
Showers
55%
52°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
49°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
47°

Our next cold front looks to move through tonight into early Thursday which brings our next shot of rain to the Ozarks. Showers are looking more widespread late this evening into the overnight as the frontal boundary swings through the region. A little bit of instability builds ahead of the front too which could lead to some stronger thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. We do have a Marginal Risk over parts of the viewing area, including Springfield. This means an isolated storm or two could be severe with gusty winds being the main concern. A few sprinkles look to linger early Thursday, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table Thursday afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the first half of the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable with highs rebounding a little bit, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start to rebound a touch early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back above average by Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds S/N at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Cloudy skies. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds S/N at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Branson

68°F Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
50°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph SW
Precip
85%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Harrison

67°F Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Rolla

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
46°F Windy with thunderstorms, this evening, then periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
23 mph SW
Precip
95%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

West Plains

63°F Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph SSW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

