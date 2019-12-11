Wednesday, December 11 Morning Forecast

BRRR! Another cold start with lows in the 20’s feeling like the teens. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Today, our Canadian high pressure starts to nudge to the east, kicking southerly winds in the Ozarks. These southerly winds kick the core of the cold air out, allowing temperatures to warm up 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect highs close to 50 degrees under sunny skies, much closer to average.

Temperature dip into the 30’s tonight under clear skies.

The more seasonal, mild air hangs around through the rest of the work week. Highs in the lower 50’s will come with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Saturday northerly winds behind a cold front bring in a colder air mass. Highs will be chilly in the 40’s.

By Sunday, our next big storm starts brewing to the west. With cold air already in place, this storm could start as rain or mix late in the afternoon and change to mix or snow at night.

As the storm passes on Monday we could get some accumulating snow for part of the area. Expect highs in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Small differences in temperature can mean big differences in precipitation type and totals in a scenario like this — please stay tuned to the latest forecast!