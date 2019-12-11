Wednesday, December 11 Morning Forecast

Another cold start, southerly winds bring warmer temperatures today





BRRR! Another cold start with lows in the 20’s feeling like the teens. Bundle up at the bus stop!

Today, our Canadian high pressure starts to nudge to the east, kicking southerly winds in the Ozarks. These southerly winds kick the core of the cold air out, allowing temperatures to warm up 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect highs close to 50 degrees under sunny skies, much closer to average.

Temperature dip into the 30’s tonight under clear skies.

The more seasonal, mild air hangs around through the rest of the work week. Highs in the lower 50’s will come with a mix of sun and clouds.

By Saturday northerly winds behind a cold front bring in a colder air mass. Highs will be chilly in the 40’s.

By Sunday, our next big storm starts brewing to the west. With cold air already in place, this storm could start as rain or mix late in the afternoon and change to mix or snow at night.

As the storm passes on Monday we could get some accumulating snow for part of the area. Expect highs in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Small differences in temperature can mean big differences in precipitation type and totals in a scenario like this — please stay tuned to the latest forecast!

Clear

Springfield

23°F Clear Feels like 14°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 32°

Thursday

53° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 33°

Friday

51° / 34°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 0% 51° 34°

Saturday

45° / 27°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 27°

Sunday

37° / 27°
Wintry mix of precipitation
Wintry mix of precipitation 40% 37° 27°

Monday

36° / 22°
Snow showers
Snow showers 50% 36° 22°

Tuesday

38° / 21°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 38° 21°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

6 AM
Clear
0%
26°

23°

7 AM
Clear
0%
23°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
34°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

45°

5 PM
Clear
0%
45°

41°

6 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

7 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

37°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
37°

36°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

36°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

