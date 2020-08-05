Wednesday, August 5 Morning Forecast

Nice sunshine again today

Another cool, pleasant start this morning with lows in the 50’s.

A cool, Canadian high-pressure remains in control today keeping temperatures below average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

Pleasant lower 60’s return tonight under mostly clear skies.

By Thursday the pattern starts to change. That high-pressure moves east, kicking southerly winds and bringing a warmer, more humid air mass to the Ozarks. Expect highs to be closer to average in the middle 80’s with a few storms possible late.

Friday and Saturday will be our transition days: warm, humid, with chances for showers/ storms. Storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

By the weekend, another ridge of high-pressure, or dome of heat/ humidity settles in. This will relinquish the fall-feel and bring back sizzling summer. Expect temperatures to climb back into the lower 90’s with heat indices near/ over 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies through early next week.

Clear

Springfield

80°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

81°F Few Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Harrison

81°F Broken Clouds Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Rolla

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

West Plains

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 61°

Thursday

86° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 66°

Friday

85° / 70°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 30% 92° 72°

Sunday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 94° 73°

Monday

94° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 73°

Tuesday

92° / 72°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 92° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

12 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

1 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

2 AM
Clear
10%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
10%
63°

64°

4 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
64°

61°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

70°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

