Wednesday, August 5 Morning Forecast

Another cool, pleasant start this morning with lows in the 50’s.

A cool, Canadian high-pressure remains in control today keeping temperatures below average in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

Pleasant lower 60’s return tonight under mostly clear skies.

By Thursday the pattern starts to change. That high-pressure moves east, kicking southerly winds and bringing a warmer, more humid air mass to the Ozarks. Expect highs to be closer to average in the middle 80’s with a few storms possible late.

Friday and Saturday will be our transition days: warm, humid, with chances for showers/ storms. Storms will be capable of locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

By the weekend, another ridge of high-pressure, or dome of heat/ humidity settles in. This will relinquish the fall-feel and bring back sizzling summer. Expect temperatures to climb back into the lower 90’s with heat indices near/ over 100 degrees under mostly sunny skies through early next week.