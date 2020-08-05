Wednesday, August 5 Overnight Forecast

The fall preview is almost over with summer heat and humidity returning by the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. It won’t be as cool, but still nice with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Humidity levels will be creeping higher on Thursday from the west. Temperatures will be warmer too with highs in the mid 80s. The leftovers of an area of rain and thunderstorms will move in by afternoon making for partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few light showers that come with the clouds over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.

Another wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms will take shape Thursday night over Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri, gradually building east and southeast through the morning. This area of rain will taper off by mid to late afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny. It should be noticeably more humid by afternoon with highs again in the mid 80s.

There may be enough of a leftover boundary to kick off some additional showers and thunderstorms by Saturday morning, mainly near and east of Hwy. 65. This wave should move out later in the day with sunshine pushing temperatures into the low 90s.

Sunday looks hot and quiet with only a stray afternoon shower expected. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Hot and humid weather will continue into next week. A few isolated afternoon storms are possible Monday. The upper level high that will keep things drier Sunday into Monday will pull back into the Southwest with the ridge weakening over our area. A front may also try to sag south into the region helping to boost rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be a little cooler too.