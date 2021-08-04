Wednesday, August 4 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 84° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 85° 66°

Friday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 73°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
80°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
80°

77°

8 PM
Sunny
1%
77°

73°

9 PM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

10 PM
Clear
2%
72°

70°

11 PM
Clear
3%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
3%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
4%
68°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
71°

74°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
74°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

Midday Update:

The pleasant feeling air remains in place as we head into the midweek with highs still in the lower to middle 80s across the Ozarks. Temps start to rebound a little as we progress through the remainder of the workweek as winds turn back around from the south. Wednesday is looking just as nice with little humidity and a fair amount of sun. Temperatures will stay below average for this time of the year, only rising into the lower to mid-80s. Thursday will really be our exception thanks to another upper-level disturbance moving through the region. This brings a little more cloud cover and the chance for a few showers. Highs will get knocked back into the 70s and 80s, especially where the clouds are thicker and we see rain. The heat quickly builds back into the viewing area as we end the workweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure moving eastwards. Afternoon readings surge back into the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sun for our Friday. We could still see a stray shower but most will stay dry. The hotter and more humid trend continues into the first weekend of the month with highs climbing into the low to mid-90s both Saturday and Sunday. As it looks now, rain chances over the weekend are minimal but a spotty shower or storm is possible. It’s something we’ll be watching as we get a little closer but it’s still looking like a solid weekend to be out at the lake or the pool! A slightly better chance of storms arrives on Sunday as a disturbance moves through the region. At best, storms are looking isolated across the viewing area. The heat and humidity hold through the first half of next week with highs staying in the mid to upper 90s. It’s looking like we won’t get much relief from the heat as we head through the latter half of next week either. Hit and miss rain chances are looking possible as well as we will be on the periphery of a strong ridge of high pressure.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

80°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

81°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

