Wednesday, August 4 Overnight Forecast

August has gotten off to a mild start with temperatures currently running about 6° below normal. It’s tough to keep a run like that going too long in August and it looks like we’ll be swapping comfort for heat by the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

A ripple in the jet stream will bring a round of clouds and spotty showers to the area Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s.

The weak storm will be moving out of the area by Friday, but there may still be a shot at a few spotty showers southeast of Springfield. Summer temperatures will return to the area with highs in the 80s to near 90°.

The summer sizzle of last week will be back this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with humidity levels noticeably higher. Saturday looks dry, but we may see rain chances perking up a bit on Sunday as a storm passes by to the north.

A hot and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week. Lows will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances won’t be zero, but anything that does pop up will tend to be very isolated.

This may change on Wednesday. There are hints that a trough may once again develop across the middle of the country. This would open the door to a cold front moving into the area bringing an increased chance for rain. The heat may ease as well by late next week.