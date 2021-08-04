Wednesday, August 4 Overnight Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Thursday

84° / 67°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 30% 84° 67°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Saturday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 73°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Clear
1%
71°

70°

12 AM
Clear
1%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

65°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
2%
71°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

3 PM
Cloudy
19%
81°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
79°

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
77°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
7%
75°

74°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
74°

72°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
72°

August has gotten off to a mild start with temperatures currently running about 6° below normal. It’s tough to keep a run like that going too long in August and it looks like we’ll be swapping comfort for heat by the weekend.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

A ripple in the jet stream will bring a round of clouds and spotty showers to the area Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s.

The weak storm will be moving out of the area by Friday, but there may still be a shot at a few spotty showers southeast of Springfield. Summer temperatures will return to the area with highs in the 80s to near 90°.

The summer sizzle of last week will be back this weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday with humidity levels noticeably higher. Saturday looks dry, but we may see rain chances perking up a bit on Sunday as a storm passes by to the north.

A hot and mostly dry pattern will continue into next week. Lows will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances won’t be zero, but anything that does pop up will tend to be very isolated.

This may change on Wednesday. There are hints that a trough may once again develop across the middle of the country. This would open the door to a cold front moving into the area bringing an increased chance for rain. The heat may ease as well by late next week.

Clear

Springfield Mo

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Branson

69°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Generally clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph ESE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

