Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Wednesday, August 28 Morning Forecast

Weather

Beautiful day ahead!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ahh, what a nice start!

Our cooler, drier air mass behind yesterday’s front is settling into the Ozarks this morning. Temperatures are running about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday with both temperatures and dew points in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

High pressure remains in control today. That will bring us mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Northwest winds will continue to fill in our cooler, drier air mass. Expect highs below average again in the lower 80’s, feeling crisp!

Cool and comfortable again tonight under mostly clear skies, expect lows in the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow, southwest winds return pushing both temperatures and dew points closer to average. Expect highs in the middle 80’s feeling a hair stickier with dew points in the low to middle 60’s.

By Friday our next cold front approaches with a few showers/ storms. The storm chance lingers into Saturday with highs both days in the middle 80’s.

It looks like we’ll dry out for the second half of the holiday weekend, sunshine and middle 80’s expected on Labor Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Fair

Springfield

65°F Fair Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

63°F Fog Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
61°F Clear
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 64°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Friday

83° / 66°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 66°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 82° 66°

Monday

83° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 83° 66°

Tuesday

85° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
78°

74°

8 PM
Clear
2%
74°

71°

9 PM
Clear
2%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
3%
70°

68°

11 PM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
3%
67°

67°

2 AM
Clear
4%
67°

67°

3 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
4%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
5%
66°

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now