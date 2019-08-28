Wednesday, August 28 Morning Forecast

Ahh, what a nice start!

Our cooler, drier air mass behind yesterday’s front is settling into the Ozarks this morning. Temperatures are running about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday with both temperatures and dew points in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

High pressure remains in control today. That will bring us mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions. Northwest winds will continue to fill in our cooler, drier air mass. Expect highs below average again in the lower 80’s, feeling crisp!

Cool and comfortable again tonight under mostly clear skies, expect lows in the lower 60’s.

Tomorrow, southwest winds return pushing both temperatures and dew points closer to average. Expect highs in the middle 80’s feeling a hair stickier with dew points in the low to middle 60’s.

By Friday our next cold front approaches with a few showers/ storms. The storm chance lingers into Saturday with highs both days in the middle 80’s.

It looks like we’ll dry out for the second half of the holiday weekend, sunshine and middle 80’s expected on Labor Day.