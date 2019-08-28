Breaking News
Wednesday, August 28 Evening Forecast

The weather pattern continues to take a breather after recent stormy weather, but wet weather returns in time for the holiday weekend.

For tonight, you couldn’t ask for a nicer evening in late August. Humidity levels remain low and skies will remain clear. Temperatures will settle through the 70s through mid-evening, ultimately bottoming out in the low to mid-60s by morning. There will likely be a few spots that slip below 60° across the Eastern Ozarks.

The cool morning air will quickly warm under sunny skies during the morning Thursday. By afternoon a few clouds will bubble up, but skies will remain mostly clear. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, but there will be a noticeable uptick in humidity near I-49 and north of I-44. This moisture will help prime the pump, getting us ready for wetter weather’s return.

It will be a scenario we’ve seen several times this summer, a cold front will move in and then stall over Central Missouri. At least two distinct waves of scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur as pockets of upper-level storminess move through Friday through Saturday. Skies will also remain rather cloudy both days. The rain could be heavy at times but will focus along and north of I-44. Areas south of a Berryville, AR, to Salem, MO, line will tend to have much drier weather and a bit more sunshine. The rain and cloud cover will likely keep temperatures very mild for late August with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but a bit warmer to the south where rain is less likely.

The rounds of showers and thunderstorms will ultimately help drive the front south through the area by Sunday. Clouds will linger, becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. There could be a few isolated showers, but mainly south of I-44. Temperatures will remain unusually mild.

Sunshine and mostly dry weather are expected Labor Day. Temperatures will head higher too with highs in the mid-80s.

Back to work weather looks hot and quiet with afternoon temperatures close to 90°. A front will try to settle across the area by Wednesday, trimming back the heat a bit. Right now, it looks like the front may move through quietly.

Fair

Springfield

80°F Fair Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

79°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
62°F Clear
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Harrison

80°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear
63°F Clear
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wednesday

° / 64°
% ° 64°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Friday

79° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 79° 67°

Saturday

80° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 80° 67°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 80° 65°

Monday

83° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 67°

Tuesday

86° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 68°

80°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

1 AM
Clear
2%
68°

68°

2 AM
Clear
3%
68°

67°

3 AM
Clear
4%
67°

66°

4 AM
Clear
5%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
5%
66°

65°

6 AM
Clear
5%
65°

65°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
65°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
69°

73°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
73°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
77°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
81°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
3%
84°

85°

2 PM
Sunny
3%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
86°

85°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
85°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
84°

Saturday, September 28th