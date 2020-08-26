Wednesday, August 26 Morning Forecast

Spotty storms today, tracking Laura Thursday night into Friday

Clouds will be on the increase this morning from south to north as tropical moisture spreads in. This will set the stage for some spotty shower and thunderstorms activity later in the day. Temperatures will be hottest where clouds are slowest to arrive closer to Central Missouri.

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall east of Galveston Wednesday night into Thursday morning before pushing inland across Eastern Texas on Thursday. Conditions locally will stay pretty quiet throughout the day on Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny with only a slight chance for shower activity, mainly closer to Central Missouri.

The remnants of Laura will continue to track north into Western Arkansas Thursday night. Rain will increase from the south across Northern Arkansas with gusty winds also developing by Friday morning.

The storm is then expected to make a turn to the east, hugging the state line during the day Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible near the track of Laura. 2-4″ of rain looks possible well south of the interstate with the interstate acting as northern cutoff for any appreciable rain. Winds could gust in the 35 to 45 mph range across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri on Friday.

By Friday night the storm is pulling east away from the area. A cold front will drop in from the north arriving by morning. A few showers may come with the front but most spots will stay dry. The front will continue to head south into Arkansas with some showers and thunderstorms possible there during the afternoon with the rest of the area remaining dry.

The front will stall and then lift back to the north on Sunday. Most of the day looks quiet, but showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading through the overnight and into Monday. The pattern looks like it will stay active through Tuesday with bouts of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. There will be more wind energy in play too Monday and Tuesday. This could lead to a risk of stronger storms.

The active weather early next week should also bring widespread rain with some locally heavy amounts possible.

Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

Harrison

70°F Few Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

West Plains

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 0% 90° 72°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 89° 71°

Friday

87° / 70°
Morning showers
Morning showers 20% 87° 70°

Saturday

88° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 88° 65°

Sunday

87° / 69°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 87° 69°

Monday

85° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 68°

Tuesday

84° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 84° 63°

Hourly Forecast

71°

6 AM
Clear
10%
71°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
68°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
20%
86°

87°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
24%
90°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
84°

83°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

