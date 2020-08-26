Wednesday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Laura has ramped up in intensity today becoming a powerful Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 145 mph. The storm will make landfall shortly after midnight tonight between the LA/TX border and Cameron, LA. It’s expected to bring winds approaching 150 mph and a storm surge of up to 20′. The storm will track north into Arkansas on Thursday, sideswiping the Ozarks late Thursday night into Friday.

Locally, we’ve seen a lot of clouds today but not much rain. That will hold true tonight through Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with just a slight chance for showers through the period. Afternoon temperatures were cooler today with the clouds and it looks like highs generally in the mid to upper 80s again Thursday.

Thursday evening is when the outer bands of “Laura” will move north into Northern Arkansas, spreading into South Central Missouri overnight. The storm will continue to generate rain into Friday over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri into Friday. The heavy rain will tend to fall along and south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line where 1 to 3″ is possible. Gusty winds will come with the heavier rain too with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

By late afternoon Friday, the storm will be pulling away with skies becoming partly cloudy.

A cold front will quickly follow suit, sweeping through early Saturday. A few showers can’t be ruled out with the front, but prospects don’t look good. Much of Saturday just looks partly cloudy and dry.

The front will serve as a focus for rain overnight Saturday into Sunday as it tries to lift back to the north and some upper-level energy rides across the area. This should lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning.

Another front will move in from the west on Monday, likely stalling in the area through Wednesday morning. This will keep a favorable setup for bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms in place through the middle of the week. The pattern should offer up a good opportunity for some generous rainfall in an area that has seen very dry conditions develop. Temperatures will look more manageable too with highs in the 80s through the stretch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Branson

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

West Plains

77°F Few Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
72°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 71°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 86° 71°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 88° 70°

Friday

89° / 70°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 70°

Saturday

88° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 50% 88° 67°

Sunday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 70°

Monday

86° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 69°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
72°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

86°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

89°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
89°

86°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

Trending Stories