Wednesday, August 26 Evening Forecast

Hurricane Laura has ramped up in intensity today becoming a powerful Category 4 Hurricane with winds of 145 mph. The storm will make landfall shortly after midnight tonight between the LA/TX border and Cameron, LA. It’s expected to bring winds approaching 150 mph and a storm surge of up to 20′. The storm will track north into Arkansas on Thursday, sideswiping the Ozarks late Thursday night into Friday.

Locally, we’ve seen a lot of clouds today but not much rain. That will hold true tonight through Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with just a slight chance for showers through the period. Afternoon temperatures were cooler today with the clouds and it looks like highs generally in the mid to upper 80s again Thursday.

Thursday evening is when the outer bands of “Laura” will move north into Northern Arkansas, spreading into South Central Missouri overnight. The storm will continue to generate rain into Friday over North Central Arkansas into South Central Missouri into Friday. The heavy rain will tend to fall along and south of a Harrison, AR, to Eminence, MO, line where 1 to 3″ is possible. Gusty winds will come with the heavier rain too with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

By late afternoon Friday, the storm will be pulling away with skies becoming partly cloudy.

A cold front will quickly follow suit, sweeping through early Saturday. A few showers can’t be ruled out with the front, but prospects don’t look good. Much of Saturday just looks partly cloudy and dry.

The front will serve as a focus for rain overnight Saturday into Sunday as it tries to lift back to the north and some upper-level energy rides across the area. This should lead to bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday morning.

Another front will move in from the west on Monday, likely stalling in the area through Wednesday morning. This will keep a favorable setup for bouts of scattered showers and thunderstorms in place through the middle of the week. The pattern should offer up a good opportunity for some generous rainfall in an area that has seen very dry conditions develop. Temperatures will look more manageable too with highs in the 80s through the stretch.