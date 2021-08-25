Wednesday, August 25 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

96° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 96° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 72°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 71°

Monday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Tuesday

85° / 65°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
85°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

94°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

91°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Clear
1%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
1%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
2%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
3%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
3%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
4%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
5%
77°

76°

5 AM
Clear
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Clear
5%
75°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
75°

77°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
77°

82°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
82°

Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as high pressure holds strong. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. This sweltering stretch continues through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

81°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low near 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Starry. Low near 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

81°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

81°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

85°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

85°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

