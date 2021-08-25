Heat and sunshine are the big stories once again across the Ozarks as high pressure holds strong. With this ridge taking over the Upper-Midwest, we are expecting above-average temps and dry weather throughout the remainder of the week. Highs today look to rise back into the mid and upper 90s throughout the region but it’ll feel worse when you factor in the humidity. This sweltering stretch continues through Thursday with highs holding into the mid to upper 90s. The hot temperatures along with high humidity will make for extremely high heat index values which is why a Heat Advisory is in effect through our Friday Eve. Feels like temps could top out around 105°. Slightly cooler temps are in store Friday into the weekend as this heat dome shifts eastward. As this happens, it’s looking like an upper-level trough will moving from the west. This brings the chance for a few showers and storms over the weekend. A cold front looks to move our way late Sunday and ahead of that, isolated storms will be possible. It’s not looking like a washout of a weekend at all but make sure you stay tuned if you have outdoor plans. Saturday is currently looking like the drier day with a little more coverage on Sunday. This front swings through the area on Monday and it does bring the chance for scattered showers and storms. It also brings some relief from the heat. Highs will from the lower 90s Sunday to the middle and upper 80s by the start of next week.
Wednesday, August 25 Morning Forecast
Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Springfield Mo81°F Sunny Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Starry. Low near 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Branson81°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 1 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Harrison81°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 2 mph SE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Rolla85°F Sunny Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 70%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A clear sky. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
West Plains85°F Sunny Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph SE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous