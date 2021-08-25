Wednesday, August 25 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 93° 72°

Saturday

92° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 71°

Sunday

91° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 91° 71°

Monday

88° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 88° 70°

Tuesday

89° / 69°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 30% 89° 69°

89°

8 PM
Clear
1%
89°

86°

9 PM
Clear
2%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
2%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
5%
78°

76°

5 AM
Clear
5%
76°

76°

6 AM
Clear
6%
76°

75°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
75°

78°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
78°

83°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
83°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
88°

91°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

92°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
94°

94°

4 PM
Sunny
6%
94°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

90°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

Hot pattern will slowly ease heading through the weekend and rain will remain tough to come by.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures settling into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Thursday won’t look or feel much different from previous days. The day will begin sunny with temperatures climbing quickly. By noon temperatures will be near 90° and climbing. During the afternoon we’ll find temperatures once again topping out in the mid-90s. Clouds will bubble up in the afternoon heat and there may even be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms north of the interstate.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday when it will expire, but the hot conditions will continue into the weekend.

Weather conditions will remain hot and mostly dry through Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with mid still possible, especially north of the interstate.

By Sunday, a storm will be passing by to the north. This will push a cold front south into the region where it’s expected to stall before washing out early next week. The two big takeaways with the front will be slightly cooler temperatures and higher rain chances, especially on Monday. Sunday looks like the last day of our current 90° streak with upper 80s more common next week.

The wildcard in the pattern centers around a tropical wave moving across the Caribbean. The system is expected to organize as it moves into the Gulf this weekend, posing a threat to the Western Gulf by Monday. The question is where the storm ultimately tracks once it makes landfall. The storm may be a weather factor for the Ozarks by the middle of the week. Time will tell.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

90°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low near 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Starry. Low near 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

92°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

89°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

93°F Sunny Feels like 102°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

90°F Sunny Feels like 98°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

