Wednesday, August 25 Evening Forecast

Hot pattern will slowly ease heading through the weekend and rain will remain tough to come by.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures settling into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Thursday won’t look or feel much different from previous days. The day will begin sunny with temperatures climbing quickly. By noon temperatures will be near 90° and climbing. During the afternoon we’ll find temperatures once again topping out in the mid-90s. Clouds will bubble up in the afternoon heat and there may even be a few spotty showers or thunderstorms north of the interstate.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday when it will expire, but the hot conditions will continue into the weekend.

Weather conditions will remain hot and mostly dry through Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s with mid still possible, especially north of the interstate.

By Sunday, a storm will be passing by to the north. This will push a cold front south into the region where it’s expected to stall before washing out early next week. The two big takeaways with the front will be slightly cooler temperatures and higher rain chances, especially on Monday. Sunday looks like the last day of our current 90° streak with upper 80s more common next week.

The wildcard in the pattern centers around a tropical wave moving across the Caribbean. The system is expected to organize as it moves into the Gulf this weekend, posing a threat to the Western Gulf by Monday. The question is where the storm ultimately tracks once it makes landfall. The storm may be a weather factor for the Ozarks by the middle of the week. Time will tell.