Wednesday, August 21 Evening Forecast

One final day of hot weather has come to a close, and it did so with a bang across Northern Arkansas. The heat broke there this afternoon with numerous thunderstorms, some severe. Heavy rain fell too, with pockets of 2 to 4″ scattered from Carroll County east into Fulton County. The rain there will wind down early this evening with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms develop further north across Southern Missouri. This activity should come to a close, and we’ll need to turn our attention to the north. A front draped across Missouri will trigger showers and thunderstorms closer to I-70 by mid to late evening. These storms could organize into lines that will have the potential to produce strong wind gusts. This activity is expected to gradually sag south to I-44 by midnight and into Northern Arkansas by sunrise. Very heavy rainfall is possible with the overnight storms and a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for areas north of I-44. 2 to 4″ of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts not out of the question.

Much of the area will be getting soaked to start the day Thursday, but showers and thunderstorms will wind down as we get into the afternoon with just a few showers around later in the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday’s round of rain will likely push the front and the focus for the next round of rain further south for Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas near and south of the state line will be more in line for that round of wet weather. The rain should once again fade by Friday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.

Drier air will start filtering into the Ozarks from the northeast Friday leading to mostly dry weather Saturday and Sunday. Skies will stay rather cloudy through Saturday with only a slight chance for showers. Sunday looks partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

DRIER WEATHER EXPECTED OVER THE WEEKEND

Mostly dry and sunnier weather on Monday will give way to a wetter pattern once again Tuesday and Wednesday. A series of fronts will move into the Ozarks before finally pushing through on Wednesday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms followed by quiet and unusually mild weather as we slip into Labor Day Weekend.

Partly Cloudy

Springfield

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
70°F Thunderstorms
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
T-Storm

Branson

72°F T-Storm Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
70°F Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
T-Storm

Harrison

70°F T-Storm Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
67°F Thunderstorms
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

° / 70°
% ° 70°

Thursday

80° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 80° 68°

Friday

80° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 80° 66°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 80° 66°

Sunday

83° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 83° 68°

Monday

87° / 70°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 87° 70°

Tuesday

83° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 83° 68°

