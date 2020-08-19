Wednesday, August 19 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out cool and comfortable this morning with lows dipping into the upper 50’s. A break from the AC!

Expect pleasant sunshine today. Humidity stays low with temperatures in the middle 80’s.

Mostly clear skies and calm winds give way to cool lows in the upper 50’s again tonight.

Much of the same tomorrow as a dry high-pressure remains in control. Expect pleasant sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures in the middle 80’s.

By Friday, we’ll start to find southerly winds and a small uptick in heat/ humidity. Expect highs closer to average in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high-pressure, or summer dome of heat/ humidity, starts to take better control of our weather this weekend. This will bring a comeback of steamy lower 90’s and sticky humidity. While the heat won’t be extreme, it’ll feel much more like August.

Expect hot highs in the lower 90’s with muggy lows near 70 degrees all weekend.

Summery heat lingers into early next week. We are still expecting little to no rain throughout the 7-day forecast.