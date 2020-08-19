Wednesday, August 19 Morning Forecast

Sunny, dry stretch continues

We’re starting out cool and comfortable this morning with lows dipping into the upper 50’s. A break from the AC!

Expect pleasant sunshine today. Humidity stays low with temperatures in the middle 80’s.

Mostly clear skies and calm winds give way to cool lows in the upper 50’s again tonight.

Much of the same tomorrow as a dry high-pressure remains in control. Expect pleasant sunshine, lower humidity, and temperatures in the middle 80’s.

By Friday, we’ll start to find southerly winds and a small uptick in heat/ humidity. Expect highs closer to average in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies.

A ridge of high-pressure, or summer dome of heat/ humidity, starts to take better control of our weather this weekend. This will bring a comeback of steamy lower 90’s and sticky humidity. While the heat won’t be extreme, it’ll feel much more like August.

Expect hot highs in the lower 90’s with muggy lows near 70 degrees all weekend.

Summery heat lingers into early next week. We are still expecting little to no rain throughout the 7-day forecast.

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

West Plains

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 58°

Thursday

86° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 86° 62°

Friday

89° / 64°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 89° 64°

Saturday

92° / 67°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 92° 67°

Sunday

93° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 68°

Monday

93° / 69°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 93° 69°

Tuesday

93° / 68°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 93° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
58°

63°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

68°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

73°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Clear
1%
73°

70°

9 PM
Clear
1%
70°

68°

10 PM
Clear
1%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
2%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

1 AM
Clear
2%
63°

61°

2 AM
Clear
3%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
4%
60°

58°

4 AM
Clear
5%
58°

58°

5 AM
Clear
6%
58°

58°

6 AM
Clear
6%
58°

