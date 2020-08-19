Wednesday, August 19 Evening Forecast

We began the day with cool temperatures with morning lows that dipped into the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures warmed quickly though before clouds bubbled up with some clouds by early afternoon. The pocket of moisture that led to a bit more cloud cover today will push off to the west opening the door to very sunny conditions the remainder of the week. We’ll also see a gradual uptick in temperatures.

For tonight, look for starry skies with temperatures slipping back into the 50s.

Temperatures will warm quickly Thursday with readings topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will once again remain low.

A pocket of very dry air in the atmosphere that is keeping the current pattern so dry will hang on through Saturday. The only story will really be the building heat. Humidity levels will remain low but afternoon temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be back in the low 90s by Saturday.

The trough that has kept the pattern cool recently will lift out of the East by the weekend. The summer ridge that has been torching the West with heat will spread across the middle of the country. This will lock us into a hot and mainly dry pattern.

The atmosphere will moisten up a bit by Sunday and there will be some upper-level energy sweeping southeast into the area. This might be just enough to get a few isolated afternoon showers going Sunday or Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and bright. Temperatures will remain hot Sunday through Wednesday, topping out in the low to mid 90s each afternoon. Lows will be warmer too with morning lows generally in the upper 60s.

Rain chances may perk up some by the end of the week or the following weekend as the atmosphere moistens up and the upper-level ridge weakens.