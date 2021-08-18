Wednesday, August 18 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 30% 83° 70°

Thursday

84° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 84° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

79°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
74°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

71°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

71°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

72°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
72°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

The unsettled pattern that we’ve been in continues into mid-week as another disturbance swings through the area. Today is looking like we’ll see a slightly better chance of those showers and storms, especially south of Springfield. Not all of us will see rain but we can expect widely scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. We’ll still see a bit of sunshine and with that, highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. We could see a rogue stronger storm or two with that daytime-driven instability increasing during the afternoon. For those of you that do see a storm, temperatures will be impacted and likely be a little cooler. The chance for storms continues through the rest of the workweek as multiple disturbances move through the region. It’s looking like a better chance will be on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This looks to slide through the area into Saturday with storm chances lingering for the first half of the weekend. There could be a couple of severe storms, especially NW of the viewing area as instability and moisture content will be on the rise. This is something we’ll continue to monitor through the remainder of the week. Temps will spike ahead of this boundary, climbing back into the 80s and 90s. We don’t get an influx of cooler air with this boundary either. Actually, highs are looking warmer over the weekend, surging back into the lower 90s. A storm or two is still possible Sunday as this boundary clears the area with high-pressure building back in. The ridge holds across the Central U.S. through the start of next week which leads to dry but steamy conditions. Sunshine and heat take over for the first half of the workweek with afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

69°F Fair Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
70°F A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

70°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

70°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
64%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

