Wednesday, August 18 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 85° 70°

Thursday

85° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 71°

Friday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Saturday

90° / 71°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 71°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 90° 73°

Monday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 72°

Tuesday

97° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

72°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

6 AM
Showers
37%
72°

71°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
71°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

75°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
75°

77°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
77°

80°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
80°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

83°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
84°

85°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
85°

85°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

84°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

Scattered showers and storms are still on the radar this evening and are moving north. Isolated showers and storms will stick around overnight before things ramp up tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. The dip of the jet stream has increased the chances for storms and showers as weak disturbances continue to move near the Ozarks. The soupy airmass will be in the forecast for the next several days, which will result in clouds, chances for showers, and locally heavy rainfall. Most of the rain showers will taper off as the sunsets and the instability decreases. More showers and storms are back in the forecast tomorrow and will continue into tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The chance for scattered storms and rain showers will continue into the weekend. Some of them could have heavier rain, but most areas will pick up around an inch of rain. Highs will be steady in the upper 80s and low 90s.

By Friday, temperatures will slightly increase in the mid-80s with a few 90s in the forecast. Friday, the Storm Prediction Center has areas north and west of us under a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms. This is something to keep an eye on, as a few rouge storms could be on the stronger side.

A new heatwave will welcome us into next week, with temperatures increasing into the 90s. The humidity levels will be in the 70s and even a few 80s. These levels will make it feel oppressive outdoors.

The soupy air mass lingering in the area will continue to keep those scattered afternoon storms and rain showers in the forecast for the next several days. The heatwave will be felt, Monday as temperatures will be steady in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fair

Springfield Mo

79°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
70°F A few clouds with showers possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Branson

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Harrison

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

80°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by occasional showers late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Foggy this evening followed by occasional showers late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
39%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

