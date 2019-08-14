Wednesday, August 14 Morning Forecast

Beautiful day today, shower chances this weekend —

What a difference two days makes! Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80’s with more pleasant and less humid conditions! A drier air mass will continue to filter in from the north, keeping shower chances and dewpoints low! We will also see mostly sunny skies, an overall great day ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60’s under mostly starry skies.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will top off in the upper 80's under mostly sunny skies today. GOOD NEWS: A drier, more pleasant air mass is moving in and you can expect less humid conditions! #kolr10wx #mowx #arwx pic.twitter.com/kpX46jo2ni — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) August 14, 2019

Thursday, we’ll have a few clouds during the day. This will help keep temperatures below average, in the upper 80’s. We’ll stay mostly dry through the day. A shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially north and west of Springfield. The drier airmass will keep shower chances low through the rest of the Ozarks. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

A front will wobble in the Ozarks Friday through the weekend, keeping shower chances each day.

Friday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with shower chances during the day. Not everyone will see rain and the day will not be a washout, just something to keep an eye as you head out the door. A storm or two could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Winds will also be breezy out of the south between 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with a chance of showers and storms each day. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

By Monday into the week, a summertime ridge, or area of hot and humid conditions, will move back into the Ozarks, keeping us warm and sunny.