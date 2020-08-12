Wednesday, August 12 Morning Forecast

Our hiccup from yesterday is exiting to the east this morning. A few showers could linger east of HWY 65 today, otherwise expect skies to turn mostly sunny. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the upper 80’s.

We’ll stay clear and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

We’ll be in between hiccups tomorrow, so expect a lull in storm chances and a quiet day. It will be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Our next hiccup rolls through on Friday with a couple showers/ storms possible. Heat returns Saturday with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday with a few showers/ storms. Behind that front lies a cooler, less humid air mass. It will be mild by Monday with highs in the middle 80’s. Cool sunshine by Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s. We’ll feel relief with the overnight lows falling into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.