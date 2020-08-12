Wednesday, August 12 Morning Forecast

Showers linger east, turning sunny today

Our hiccup from yesterday is exiting to the east this morning. A few showers could linger east of HWY 65 today, otherwise expect skies to turn mostly sunny. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the upper 80’s.

We’ll stay clear and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

We’ll be in between hiccups tomorrow, so expect a lull in storm chances and a quiet day. It will be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures in the upper 80’s.

Our next hiccup rolls through on Friday with a couple showers/ storms possible. Heat returns Saturday with highs in the lower 90’s feeling closer to 100 degrees.

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday with a few showers/ storms. Behind that front lies a cooler, less humid air mass. It will be mild by Monday with highs in the middle 80’s. Cool sunshine by Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s. We’ll feel relief with the overnight lows falling into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

Clear

Springfield

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mainly clear. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 69°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 69°

Friday

91° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 91° 71°

Saturday

93° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 71°

Sunday

90° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 90° 64°

Monday

84° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 84° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 81° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 AM
Clear
20%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
87°

88°

2 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

88°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

