Wednesday, August 12 Evening Forecast

Not a lot of rain in the forecast as we close out the week. Temperatures will be trending hotter too. This won’t be a sustained period of heat though with another fall preview expected to develop by next week.

For tonight, we’ll have mostly clear and quiet weather. Ingredients will come together to the west to generate some late night scattered storms over Eastern Kansas and Northwest Arkansas. This area of rain will have a tough time moving too far east though and isn’t expected to get to far east of I-49 Thursday morning. The storms will generate cloud cover that will spill east making for a partly sunny morning.

By afternoon the threat of rain to the west will fade with mostly sunny and mostly dry weather the remainder of the day. A few stray showers and thunderstorms may be able to pop up over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures look a few degrees hotter than on Wednesday.

Another round of late night scattered storms will take shape to the southwest by Friday morning. These storms may clip far Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and will move out pretty quickly Friday morning. The remainder of the day looks mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Weekend weather looks pretty quiet. Saturday will be the hotter day of the two with highs in the low 90s. Skies look mostly sunny and the forecast looks pretty dry. A few stray afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to Central Missouri where a cold front will be pressing south by the end of the day.

That front will move through the area by Sunday morning with less humid air gradually filtering south across the area on Sunday. Temperatures still look warm with highs close to 90°.

A cooler air mass will build in early next week resulting in a dry forecast. The pattern will be a mild one for August with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Hot weather looks like it will be slow to return to the area over the following week.