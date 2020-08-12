Wednesday, August 12 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Not a lot of rain in the forecast as we close out the week. Temperatures will be trending hotter too. This won’t be a sustained period of heat though with another fall preview expected to develop by next week.

For tonight, we’ll have mostly clear and quiet weather. Ingredients will come together to the west to generate some late night scattered storms over Eastern Kansas and Northwest Arkansas. This area of rain will have a tough time moving too far east though and isn’t expected to get to far east of I-49 Thursday morning. The storms will generate cloud cover that will spill east making for a partly sunny morning.

By afternoon the threat of rain to the west will fade with mostly sunny and mostly dry weather the remainder of the day. A few stray showers and thunderstorms may be able to pop up over the Eastern Ozarks. Temperatures look a few degrees hotter than on Wednesday.

Another round of late night scattered storms will take shape to the southwest by Friday morning. These storms may clip far Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas and will move out pretty quickly Friday morning. The remainder of the day looks mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Weekend weather looks pretty quiet. Saturday will be the hotter day of the two with highs in the low 90s. Skies look mostly sunny and the forecast looks pretty dry. A few stray afternoon and overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially closer to Central Missouri where a cold front will be pressing south by the end of the day.

That front will move through the area by Sunday morning with less humid air gradually filtering south across the area on Sunday. Temperatures still look warm with highs close to 90°.

A cooler air mass will build in early next week resulting in a dry forecast. The pattern will be a mild one for August with lows dipping into the 50s and low 60s. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Hot weather looks like it will be slow to return to the area over the following week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield

81°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

77°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 68°

Thursday

89° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 89° 70°

Friday

90° / 70°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 10% 90° 70°

Saturday

92° / 70°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 92° 70°

Sunday

89° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 89° 64°

Monday

85° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 85° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
75°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Clear
10%
73°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

84°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
84°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
10%
82°

Trending Stories