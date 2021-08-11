Wednesday, August 11 Morning Forecast

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 95° 75°

Friday

90° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 69°

Saturday

85° / 65°
Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers 20% 85° 65°

Sunday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 86° 65°

Monday

88° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 88° 68°

Tuesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 88° 69°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

94°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
80°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
77°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
81°

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks as we hit mid-week thanks to a ridge of high pressure holding across the Upper-Midwest and the Plains. This area of high pressure will keep us steamy right into the latter half of the workweek. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursday evening. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. The other headline of the week will be the spotty chances for stronger to possibly severe storms. With this sort of set-up, it will be tough to pinpoint who sees the rain and who doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if you see a downpour. Stray storms will be possible really each afternoon thanks to all of the daytime heating and instability. Another cold front looks to move our way by late Thursday into Friday and does look to bring a bit of relief to the region. This one brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back toward 90. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this boundary moves through. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

81°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Mainly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

87°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few clouds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

85°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

81°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

83°F Sunny Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

