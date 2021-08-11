Wednesday, August 11 Morning Forecast

The hot and more humid trend continues to hold throughout the Ozarks as we hit mid-week thanks to a ridge of high pressure holding across the Upper-Midwest and the Plains. This area of high pressure will keep us steamy right into the latter half of the workweek. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the mid to possibly upper 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursday evening. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. The other headline of the week will be the spotty chances for stronger to possibly severe storms. With this sort of set-up, it will be tough to pinpoint who sees the rain and who doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if you see a downpour. Stray storms will be possible really each afternoon thanks to all of the daytime heating and instability. Another cold front looks to move our way by late Thursday into Friday and does look to bring a bit of relief to the region. This one brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back toward 90. We have a Marginal Risk in play across a good chunk of the region for Friday as this boundary moves through. We could see some brief gusty winds along with the possibility of small hail. Make sure you stay weather aware. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north this weekend with highs falling back into the middle and upper 80s. It looks like the pleasant weather sticks around into early next week with highs holding in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer