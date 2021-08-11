Wednesday, August 11 Evening Forecast

The heatwave’s days are numbered. A cold front will bring some rain to the area and return the pattern back to a mild mode for August.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear, warm, and breezy conditions. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s by morning.

Thursday will feature more of the same in regard to heat and humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny and most areas will remain dry again. There will be a risk of a few showers and storms closer to Central Missouri. These areas will be more in line to potentially be impacted by the leftovers of storms that develop further north tonight into Thursday.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect across the area through Thursday. Heat indices will generally be in the 100 to 105° range.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will increase from north to south Thursday night into Friday as a cold front slides south across the area. The risk for wet weather will be a little messy with storms loosely tied to the front. This means some areas could see multiple episodes of showers and thunderstorms through the Thursday night to Friday night timeframe. Temperatures should be cooler on Friday, especially north of Hwy. 60 where afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Areas south of the state line will still likely manage to get into the low 90s.

The humidity will gradually fall in the wake of the front through Saturday with most areas noticeably less humid by Saturday afternoon. There will still be a shot at scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas into Saturday with drier air arriving there last. Highs on Saturday will generally be in the low to mid-80s.

Sunday looks nice across the area with mostly sunny skies and less humid conditions combining with comfortable temperatures for August.

Temperatures will remain below normal through at least Tuesday with lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The pattern currently looks dry too.

Temperatures will slowly climb next week back to normal levels. This will mean lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s by the middle to end of next week. Rain chances will likely be trending higher too.

