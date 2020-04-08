Wednesday, April 8 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out with warm sunshine this morning, lows are in the 60’s.

Today will be warm and sticky ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will make it into the middle, even upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Springfield is 86 degrees, the record is 88 degrees (1890)!

A strong cold front will quickly approach late this afternoon/ evening. Showers/ storms will fire-up near the front as it interacts with our warm, moist air mass. Expect storms to fire up northwest and work their way southeast. We’ll have a threat of strong to severe storms mainly east of HWY 65 where the most moist, unstable air mass will lie.

Severe window will be from 5 PM – 11 PM with storms exiting quickly. Threats will mainly be damaging 60 mph winds, large quarter size hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

The front passes by midnight with northerly winds ushering in a cooler air mass. Lows drop into the 40’s!

Expect much cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon, highs in the 50’s. As the core of the high sits overhead Friday morning, freezing lows will be possible. Friday afternoon will stay cool with sunshine and 50’s.

Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers into Easter Sunday. Showers are possible early Monday before the storm clears. Behind that front will lie much colder air, freezing lows likely again by Tuesday morning.