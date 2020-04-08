Wednesday, April 8 Morning Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible east today

We’re starting out with warm sunshine this morning, lows are in the 60’s.

Today will be warm and sticky ahead of a strong cold front. Highs will make it into the middle, even upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. The forecast for Springfield is 86 degrees, the record is 88 degrees (1890)!

A strong cold front will quickly approach late this afternoon/ evening. Showers/ storms will fire-up near the front as it interacts with our warm, moist air mass. Expect storms to fire up northwest and work their way southeast. We’ll have a threat of strong to severe storms mainly east of HWY 65 where the most moist, unstable air mass will lie.

Severe window will be from 5 PM – 11 PM with storms exiting quickly. Threats will mainly be damaging 60 mph winds, large quarter size hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware!

The front passes by midnight with northerly winds ushering in a cooler air mass. Lows drop into the 40’s!

Expect much cooler temperatures tomorrow afternoon, highs in the 50’s. As the core of the high sits overhead Friday morning, freezing lows will be possible. Friday afternoon will stay cool with sunshine and 50’s.

Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers into Easter Sunday. Showers are possible early Monday before the storm clears. Behind that front will lie much colder air, freezing lows likely again by Tuesday morning.

Clear

Springfield

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
48°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
47°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
16 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 86° 43°

Thursday

58° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 58° 33°

Friday

58° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 43°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 60° 48°

Sunday

58° / 34°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 40% 58° 34°

Monday

49° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 49° 32°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Mix of rain and snow showers
Mix of rain and snow showers 0% 50° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
86°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
40%
79°

78°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
40%
78°

75°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
40%
75°

71°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

63°

9 PM
Clear
20%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

