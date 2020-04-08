Wednesday, April 8 Evening Forecast

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT

Today’s heat and a cold front are helping to bubble up some spotty thunderstorms, mainly east of Hwy. 65. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Eastern Ozarks until midnight, but the overall tornado threat looks pretty low. Very large hail is more likely in the strongest storms along with gusty winds. Storms will tend to be most concentrated along and east of Hwy. 65 with the severe potential increasing with the storms as they move into Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. The storms should clear out of our area by late evening.

Chilly air will move in behind the cold front with readings in the low to mid 40s by morning. All in all a return to jacket weather on Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Skies will be bright early on with increasing clouds by afternoon. We’ll finish the day with mostly cloudy skies.

COOLER WEATHER THURSDAY

Skies will clear out Thursday night with a light freeze possible Friday morning as readings dip into the low 30s. This won’t be cold enough to do widespread damage, but you’ll want to protect any cold sensitive plants in your yard or on your porch. Friday mornings chilly will give way to a bright day with highs in the upper 50s.

Cloudier weather and showers return to the area over the weekend. The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be bouts of showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be governed to some extent by the cloud cover with temperatures remaining cool on Saturday with afternoon highs near 60°. Easter Sunday looks a bit milder with morning lows near 50° and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Much colder weather will settle in by Monday and this will be the beginning of a prolonged cold snap. Clouds will likely hang around through Monday making for a cold April day with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with morning temperatures near or below freezing and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.