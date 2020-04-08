Wednesday, April 8 Evening Forecast

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT

Today’s heat and a cold front are helping to bubble up some spotty thunderstorms, mainly east of Hwy. 65. A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Eastern Ozarks until midnight, but the overall tornado threat looks pretty low. Very large hail is more likely in the strongest storms along with gusty winds. Storms will tend to be most concentrated along and east of Hwy. 65 with the severe potential increasing with the storms as they move into Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. The storms should clear out of our area by late evening.

Chilly air will move in behind the cold front with readings in the low to mid 40s by morning. All in all a return to jacket weather on Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s north to low 60s south. Skies will be bright early on with increasing clouds by afternoon. We’ll finish the day with mostly cloudy skies.

COOLER WEATHER THURSDAY

Skies will clear out Thursday night with a light freeze possible Friday morning as readings dip into the low 30s. This won’t be cold enough to do widespread damage, but you’ll want to protect any cold sensitive plants in your yard or on your porch. Friday mornings chilly will give way to a bright day with highs in the upper 50s.

Cloudier weather and showers return to the area over the weekend. The weekend won’t be a washout, but there will be bouts of showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be governed to some extent by the cloud cover with temperatures remaining cool on Saturday with afternoon highs near 60°. Easter Sunday looks a bit milder with morning lows near 50° and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Much colder weather will settle in by Monday and this will be the beginning of a prolonged cold snap. Clouds will likely hang around through Monday making for a cold April day with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with morning temperatures near or below freezing and afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Branson

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
46°F Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mainly clear overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

81°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
28 mph NNW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

West Plains

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 43°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 30% 86° 43°

Thursday

59° / 31°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 59° 31°

Friday

58° / 43°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 58° 43°

Saturday

59° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 59° 50°

Sunday

62° / 33°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 62° 33°

Monday

44° / 32°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 44° 32°

Tuesday

49° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 31°

Hourly Forecast

63°

9 PM
Clear
20%
63°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

2 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

4 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

54°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

