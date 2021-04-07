Wednesday, April 7 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

It’s been nice so far this week but the pleasant conditions are coming to an end as our next disturbance works into the Ozarks. As this cold front slides east, the instability will rise which could lead to a few strong to severe storms as we progress through the day.

Widespread showers and storms are on the table as this cold front tracks in. The timing of these storms or the rejuvenation of them happens around midday. It’s looking like the storms will track through the Springfield metro between 1-2 PM or so and they continue to push east through the evening.

The tornado threat looks to heighten some by Wednesday afternoon, closer to that area of low pressure, which moves through the Show-Me State. It’s low but we’ll have a lot of wind shear which will help rotate the storms.

The best bet for seeing a rogue tornado looks to be in Central and Eastern MO but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play throughout the entirety of the region so make sure you stay weather aware. Gusty winds otherwise will the main concern along the boundary as the storms cluster together early this afternoon.

Thursday is looking cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clouds linger and we could have a few wrap-around showers circulating in as this low departs to our northeast. The sunshine does return Friday with highs rebounding back into the mid-70s. Another cold front moves in late Friday which could bring a few showers or storms by the evening. A couple of these could turn strong to severe as well with hail and gusty winds possible.

A Marginal Risk includes some of our southern communities into early Saturday. Some moisture may linger through lunchtime before we clear during the afternoon. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Harrison

66°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

65°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
46°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 69° 45°

Thursday

59° / 46°
Showers
Showers 20% 59° 46°

Friday

79° / 45°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 79° 45°

Saturday

60° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 60° 42°

Sunday

75° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 49°

Monday

63° / 39°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 63° 39°

Tuesday

60° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 60° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
65°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
66%
64°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

65°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
65°

65°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
65°

65°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
65°

66°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

59°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
59°

61°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
61°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
62°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
61°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
56°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
48°

48°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
47°

47°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
47°

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
46°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100