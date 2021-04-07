Wednesday, April 7 Morning Forecast

It’s been nice so far this week but the pleasant conditions are coming to an end as our next disturbance works into the Ozarks. As this cold front slides east, the instability will rise which could lead to a few strong to severe storms as we progress through the day.

Widespread showers and storms are on the table as this cold front tracks in. The timing of these storms or the rejuvenation of them happens around midday. It’s looking like the storms will track through the Springfield metro between 1-2 PM or so and they continue to push east through the evening.

The tornado threat looks to heighten some by Wednesday afternoon, closer to that area of low pressure, which moves through the Show-Me State. It’s low but we’ll have a lot of wind shear which will help rotate the storms.

The best bet for seeing a rogue tornado looks to be in Central and Eastern MO but it’s something we’ll be monitoring closely. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play throughout the entirety of the region so make sure you stay weather aware. Gusty winds otherwise will the main concern along the boundary as the storms cluster together early this afternoon.

Thursday is looking cooler with highs only in the lower 60s. Clouds linger and we could have a few wrap-around showers circulating in as this low departs to our northeast. The sunshine does return Friday with highs rebounding back into the mid-70s. Another cold front moves in late Friday which could bring a few showers or storms by the evening. A couple of these could turn strong to severe as well with hail and gusty winds possible.

A Marginal Risk includes some of our southern communities into early Saturday. Some moisture may linger through lunchtime before we clear during the afternoon. Temps spike again by Sunday as southerly flow takes over ahead of yet another cold front. Highs will be climbing back into the mid and upper 70s under lots of sunshine. Clouds move back in Sunday night into Monday with a few showers or storms possible to start next week as this front pushes through the region.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer