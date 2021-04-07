Wednesday, April 7 Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to shift east out of the area through early evening. A risk for a few isolated storms will continue east of Hwy.. 63 through 8 pm.

Wraparound clouds and chilly temperatures will move in overnight. Showers will also move back into Western Missouri near and north of the interstate by morning.

Thursday will offer up a big range in conditions and temperatures. Closer to Central Missouri will find clouds and a chance for light showers most of the day. To the south will find sunny skies developing by afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the low 50s north to low 70s across Northern Arkansas.

A chilly and quiet night will follow across the area. Turning our attention to Friday, we’ll find a big warm-up across the area with sunshine much of the day and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Warm temperature and humidity surging back in will lead to a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening, mainly near and south of the interstate. A few of the storms could be strong enough to produce some hail.

The rain may not be over by Saturday. A storm spinning east of the area will wrap in cool temperatures and clouds with some showers also possible, mainly north of Hwy. 60. We’ll once again see a range in temperatures with afternoon highs cooler to the north and warmer to the south where temperatures should warm into the 60s.

Sunny skies will return Sunday along with highs back in the 70s.

The pattern will cool down again on Monday with another cold front sweeping across the area. Showers will be possible with highs in the 60s.

The pattern will remain cooler than normal next week as a trough develops across the middle of the country before shifting into the East.