Wednesday, April 7 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to shift east out of the area through early evening. A risk for a few isolated storms will continue east of Hwy.. 63 through 8 pm.

Wraparound clouds and chilly temperatures will move in overnight. Showers will also move back into Western Missouri near and north of the interstate by morning.

Thursday will offer up a big range in conditions and temperatures. Closer to Central Missouri will find clouds and a chance for light showers most of the day. To the south will find sunny skies developing by afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will range from the low 50s north to low 70s across Northern Arkansas.

A chilly and quiet night will follow across the area. Turning our attention to Friday, we’ll find a big warm-up across the area with sunshine much of the day and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Warm temperature and humidity surging back in will lead to a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms heading into the evening, mainly near and south of the interstate. A few of the storms could be strong enough to produce some hail.

The rain may not be over by Saturday. A storm spinning east of the area will wrap in cool temperatures and clouds with some showers also possible, mainly north of Hwy. 60. We’ll once again see a range in temperatures with afternoon highs cooler to the north and warmer to the south where temperatures should warm into the 60s.

Sunny skies will return Sunday along with highs back in the 70s.

The pattern will cool down again on Monday with another cold front sweeping across the area. Showers will be possible with highs in the 60s.

The pattern will remain cooler than normal next week as a trough develops across the middle of the country before shifting into the East.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

54°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 45F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Branson

60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

58°F Sunny Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
86%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

West Plains

60°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 69° 45°

Thursday

64° / 47°
Showers
Showers 20% 64° 47°

Friday

79° / 45°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 79° 45°

Saturday

60° / 43°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 60° 43°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 75° 48°

Monday

63° / 39°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 63° 39°

Tuesday

61° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 61° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
47°

47°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
47°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
11%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
11%
46°

46°

6 AM
Cloudy
11%
46°

46°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
46°

47°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
47°

48°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
48°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
49°

51°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

53°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
53°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
56°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
65°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100