Wednesday, April 29 Morning Forecast

Weather

Cooler and breezy today with a few showers possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our strong cold front left a plethora of wind damage across the Ozarks this morning. The National Weather Service will survey it today to determine if any tornadoes touched down.

The front is well to the southeast, but the low-pressure center is still swirling to the northeast.

Clouds and a few showers will wrap-around the low today. Expect the rain chance to be spotty, but healthiest to the east/ northeast. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible but no severe weather is expected.

Northwest winds will be breezy on the backside of the low, gusting to 30 mph at times. That will keep highs cooler than yesterday in the lower 60’s.

Expect clearing skies tonight and cool 40’s.

High pressure starts to take over tomorrow bringing mostly sunny skies and a warming trend. It will be beautiful! Sunshine and 70 degrees.

Temperatures continue to warm up Friday, sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 70’s. We’ll find highs getting into the low to middle 80’s by Saturday!

Our next storm chance isn’t until Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Rolla

50°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 44°
Windy, afternoon showers developing
Windy, afternoon showers developing 40% 62° 44°

Thursday

70° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 70° 49°

Friday

79° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 56°

Saturday

83° / 62°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 83° 62°

Sunday

74° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 74° 52°

Monday

73° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 53°

Tuesday

68° / 46°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 68° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
53°

55°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
30%
55°

56°

11 AM
Showers
30%
56°

60°

12 PM
Showers
30%
60°

59°

1 PM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

2 PM
Showers
40%
58°

56°

3 PM
Showers
40%
56°

62°

4 PM
Showers
30%
62°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now