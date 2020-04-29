Wednesday, April 29 Morning Forecast

Cooler and breezy today with a few showers possible

Our strong cold front left a plethora of wind damage across the Ozarks this morning. The National Weather Service will survey it today to determine if any tornadoes touched down.

The front is well to the southeast, but the low-pressure center is still swirling to the northeast.

Clouds and a few showers will wrap-around the low today. Expect the rain chance to be spotty, but healthiest to the east/ northeast. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible but no severe weather is expected.

Northwest winds will be breezy on the backside of the low, gusting to 30 mph at times. That will keep highs cooler than yesterday in the lower 60’s.

Expect clearing skies tonight and cool 40’s.

High pressure starts to take over tomorrow bringing mostly sunny skies and a warming trend. It will be beautiful! Sunshine and 70 degrees.

Temperatures continue to warm up Friday, sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 70’s. We’ll find highs getting into the low to middle 80’s by Saturday!

Our next storm chance isn’t until Sunday.