Wednesday, April 29 Evening Forecast

Clouds and cool temperatures spread into the area Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday evening’s storms. The clouds also came with passing showers and gusty northwest winds. Skies will clear this evening with temperatures dropping to chilly levels by morning.

The morning chill will give way to a mild afternoon, perfect for keeping the windows open. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70°.

The pattern is a quiet one into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure settles in across the mid-section of the country. Temperatures will warm quickly too as they shift to a more southerly direction.

Friday will end warm with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a fair amount of high cloudiness making for partly sunny skies. Saturday looks sunnier and warmer too with afternoon highs in the 80s. The warmth will come with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

A front edging south across the area Sunday will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms to the south Sunday afternoon with some hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s.

The area will be on the north side of the front Monday. This will make for a partly sunny and quiet day. The front will try to lift north heading into Monday night with a storm developing on the front to the west. This should lead to a widespread round of rain and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday. There could be some stronger storms, but details are still a little murky. The rain looks like it will be on the way out by afternoon with afternoon sun developing.

A mild and quiet stretch of weather will follow.

Few Clouds

Springfield

62°F Few Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
16 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Harrison

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 61° 42°

Thursday

69° / 48°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 69° 48°

Friday

78° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 78° 57°

Saturday

84° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 62°

Sunday

77° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 77° 52°

Monday

75° / 55°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 10% 75° 55°

Tuesday

69° / 49°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 69° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

10 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

2 AM
Clear
0%
49°

49°

3 AM
Clear
10%
49°

48°

4 AM
Clear
10%
48°

47°

5 AM
Clear
10%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

44°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
50°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

68°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

