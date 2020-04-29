Wednesday, April 29 Evening Forecast

Clouds and cool temperatures spread into the area Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday evening’s storms. The clouds also came with passing showers and gusty northwest winds. Skies will clear this evening with temperatures dropping to chilly levels by morning.

The morning chill will give way to a mild afternoon, perfect for keeping the windows open. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 70°.

The pattern is a quiet one into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure settles in across the mid-section of the country. Temperatures will warm quickly too as they shift to a more southerly direction.

Friday will end warm with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a fair amount of high cloudiness making for partly sunny skies. Saturday looks sunnier and warmer too with afternoon highs in the 80s. The warmth will come with a noticeable uptick in humidity.

A front edging south across the area Sunday will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. There could be a few stronger storms to the south Sunday afternoon with some hail, but no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s.

The area will be on the north side of the front Monday. This will make for a partly sunny and quiet day. The front will try to lift north heading into Monday night with a storm developing on the front to the west. This should lead to a widespread round of rain and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday. There could be some stronger storms, but details are still a little murky. The rain looks like it will be on the way out by afternoon with afternoon sun developing.

A mild and quiet stretch of weather will follow.