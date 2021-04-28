Wednesday, April 28 Weather

Wednesday brings the chance of rain, and we are talking a lot of rain possible across the Ozarks. We can expect inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done (Thursday afternoon). A Flash Flood Watch has been extended to more counties in our area. The Flash Flood Watch will expire at 10am on Thursday.

Rain and storms are moving SW to the NE from Oklahoma into Arkansas and Missouri. Benton and Washington counties are starting off the day with a tornado watch. There was one tornado warning issued for Washing and Adair counties early Wednesday morning, but it did expire by 7am. We will continue to see the threat of strong storms trailing in from the SW to the NE. The greatest instability is to the SW of Springfield.

Rain will be widespread across the area with 1-3″ possible. South of I-44 we will see higher amounts. If you get caught under a thunderstorm, it won’t be out of the question that you could see 4″ of rain.

By Thursday afternoon we will see sunshine return and it will usher in a very nice weekend. The first weekend of May will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70’s.

Stay safe and weather aware! (And look forward to that weekend weather)