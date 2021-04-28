Wednesday, April 28 Weather

Wednesday brings the chance of rain, and we are talking a lot of rain possible across the Ozarks. We can expect inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done (Thursday afternoon). A Flash Flood Watch has been extended to more counties in our area. The Flash Flood Watch will expire at 10am on Thursday.

Rain and storms are moving SW to the NE from Oklahoma into Arkansas and Missouri. Benton and Washington counties are starting off the day with a tornado watch. There was one tornado warning issued for Washing and Adair counties early Wednesday morning, but it did expire by 7am. We will continue to see the threat of strong storms trailing in from the SW to the NE. The greatest instability is to the SW of Springfield.

Rain will be widespread across the area with 1-3″ possible. South of I-44 we will see higher amounts. If you get caught under a thunderstorm, it won’t be out of the question that you could see 4″ of rain.

By Thursday afternoon we will see sunshine return and it will usher in a very nice weekend. The first weekend of May will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will top out in the upper-70’s.

Stay safe and weather aware! (And look forward to that weekend weather)

Rain

Springfield Mo

65°F Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Branson

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
64°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fog

Harrison

66°F Fog Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.
64°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Rolla

68°F Rain Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
62°F Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

West Plains

66°F Rain Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
65°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 99% 70° 60°

Thursday

70° / 48°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 60% 70° 48°

Friday

73° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 49°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 56°

Sunday

78° / 60°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 78° 60°

Monday

77° / 59°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 77° 59°

Tuesday

74° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 74° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
96%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
69°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
69°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
70°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
70°

71°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
77%
71°

69°

7 PM
Rain
80%
69°

68°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
68°

66°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
66°

66°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
93%
66°

66°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
66°

66°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
66°

66°

1 AM
Rain
88%
66°

66°

2 AM
Rain
83%
66°

65°

3 AM
Rain
77%
65°

65°

4 AM
Light Rain
61%
65°

64°

5 AM
Showers
54%
64°

64°

6 AM
Showers
55%
64°

63°

7 AM
Showers
45%
63°

62°

8 AM
Showers
51%
62°

