Wednesday, April 22 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out wet this morning as our next storm approaches the Ozarks.

Showers/ storms are starting to fill in from the southwest. As our next storm gets closer, we’ll find showers/ storms becoming more widespread by this afternoon/ evening. Expect cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60’s.

This storm will track to our south through southern Arkansas/ northern Louisiana. This will leave the bigger, healthier severe threat south of the Ozarks. However, IF enough fuel can seep this far north, a strong storm or two will be possible. This chance is healthiest near/ south of the state line. The threats would be quarter size hail, 60 mph damaging winds.

We could also get some hefty rain totals to the south near the track of the storm. Rain totals near 1″ are possible near the state line, posing a localized flooding threat.

Showers/ storms continue tonight with mild lows in the 50’s.

A few showers could linger east tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around in the afternoon. More peeks of sunshine should let highs get closer to 70 degrees.

Our next storm quickly arrives by Friday with another round of showers/ storms. This storm also tracks to our south, keeping the severe threat far south of the Ozarks.

Cooler 50’s, 60’s return with a few clouds on Saturday. Warmer sunshine and 60’s is expected on Sunday. Our next storm brings the return of shower chances by Tuesday.