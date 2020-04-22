Wednesday, April 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

Showers/ storms today, isolated severe threat south

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out wet this morning as our next storm approaches the Ozarks.

Showers/ storms are starting to fill in from the southwest. As our next storm gets closer, we’ll find showers/ storms becoming more widespread by this afternoon/ evening. Expect cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60’s.

This storm will track to our south through southern Arkansas/ northern Louisiana. This will leave the bigger, healthier severe threat south of the Ozarks. However, IF enough fuel can seep this far north, a strong storm or two will be possible. This chance is healthiest near/ south of the state line. The threats would be quarter size hail, 60 mph damaging winds.

We could also get some hefty rain totals to the south near the track of the storm. Rain totals near 1″ are possible near the state line, posing a localized flooding threat.

Showers/ storms continue tonight with mild lows in the 50’s.

A few showers could linger east tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around in the afternoon. More peeks of sunshine should let highs get closer to 70 degrees.

Our next storm quickly arrives by Friday with another round of showers/ storms. This storm also tracks to our south, keeping the severe threat far south of the Ozarks.

Cooler 50’s, 60’s return with a few clouds on Saturday. Warmer sunshine and 60’s is expected on Sunday. Our next storm brings the return of shower chances by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Few Clouds

Springfield

57°F Few Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Rolla

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

West Plains

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 52°
Windy with rain at times
Windy with rain at times 70% 63° 52°

Thursday

70° / 50°
Light rain early
Light rain early 10% 70° 50°

Friday

66° / 49°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 60% 66° 49°

Saturday

60° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 60° 41°

Sunday

66° / 46°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 66° 46°

Monday

71° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 54°

Tuesday

73° / 52°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 AM
Showers
30%
54°

55°

8 AM
Rain
40%
55°

55°

9 AM
Rain
40%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
60%
55°

56°

11 AM
Rain
70%
56°

57°

12 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
56°

56°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

56°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
56°

63°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
63°

57°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
57°

58°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
58°

58°

7 PM
Rain
70%
58°

57°

8 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

9 PM
Rain
80%
56°

55°

10 PM
Rain
80%
55°

55°

11 PM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

12 AM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

1 AM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

2 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

3 AM
Rain
90%
53°

54°

4 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

5 AM
Rain
80%
53°

53°

6 AM
Rain
80%
53°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour EOWood

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now