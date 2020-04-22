Wednesday, April 22 Evening Forecast

A wet day will continue into the night with showers and thunderstorms possible into the evening. The steadier rain will tend to be closer to Central Missouri with the activity more showery to the south. Severe chances look very low due to the lack of instability, but a few stronger storms with hail are possible south of Hwy. 60 tonight.

Showers will continue into Thursday morning as the core of the storm moves east out of the area. Showers will taper off from west to east by early afternoon with clouds slowly following suit. Afternoon sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 70s west of Hwy. 65 with highs in the 60s to the east.

Rain amounts will heavier to the north overnight with additional rainfall of an inch or more expected. Amounts of a half an inch to an inch are possible to the south.





The next storm is right on the heels of the current storm with increasing clouds Thursday night followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in on Friday and continuing into Friday night. No severe weather is expected.

Drizzle may linger into Saturday morning with clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with lots of sun expected along with afternoon highs near 70°.

The pattern will remain mild into next week. A shower is possible on Monday, but most of the area will remain dry with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s. Tuesday looks wetter with a front moving in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times throughout the day. Drier will move in for Wednesday with temperatures a little cooler.