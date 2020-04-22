Wednesday, April 22 Evening Forecast

A wet day will continue into the night with showers and thunderstorms possible into the evening. The steadier rain will tend to be closer to Central Missouri with the activity more showery to the south. Severe chances look very low due to the lack of instability, but a few stronger storms with hail are possible south of Hwy. 60 tonight.

Showers will continue into Thursday morning as the core of the storm moves east out of the area. Showers will taper off from west to east by early afternoon with clouds slowly following suit. Afternoon sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 70s west of Hwy. 65 with highs in the 60s to the east.

Rain amounts will heavier to the north overnight with additional rainfall of an inch or more expected. Amounts of a half an inch to an inch are possible to the south.

The next storm is right on the heels of the current storm with increasing clouds Thursday night followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in on Friday and continuing into Friday night. No severe weather is expected.

Drizzle may linger into Saturday morning with clearing skies by afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with lots of sun expected along with afternoon highs near 70°.

The pattern will remain mild into next week. A shower is possible on Monday, but most of the area will remain dry with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s. Tuesday looks wetter with a front moving in from the northwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible at times throughout the day. Drier will move in for Wednesday with temperatures a little cooler.

Overcast

Springfield

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
53°F Showers this evening then thundershowers developing overnight. Low 53F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
19 mph SSE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Rolla

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 52°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 60° 52°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Light rain early
Light rain early 30% 70° 51°

Friday

66° / 48°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 60% 66° 48°

Saturday

63° / 42°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 63° 42°

Sunday

70° / 51°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 70° 51°

Monday

73° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 73° 55°

Tuesday

74° / 50°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

8 PM
Rain
80%
57°

56°

9 PM
Rain
80%
56°

55°

10 PM
Rain
80%
55°

55°

11 PM
Rain
90%
55°

54°

12 AM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

1 AM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

2 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

3 AM
Rain
90%
53°

54°

4 AM
Rain
90%
54°

53°

5 AM
Rain
80%
53°

53°

6 AM
Rain
80%
53°

52°

7 AM
Light Rain
70%
52°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
54°

54°

9 AM
Showers
50%
54°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
58°

60°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

