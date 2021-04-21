Wednesday, April 21 Morning Forecast

Drier air has been working in behind the storm system that brought snow to the Ozarks yesterday. That has made for quite the chilly night as clouds have decreased and winds have lightened up. Temps will start off in the 20s and 30s with records likely broken across many communities this morning. The old record of 28° for Springfield on Wednesday was set back in 1918 and we’re expecting the middle 20s. Sunshine but chilly conditions hold for mid-week with highs climbing back into the lower 50s. More clouds develop this afternoon as a weak clipper-system slides by to our northeast but I’m not expecting any moisture across the viewing area. We could break another record low tomorrow morning but it will be a little closer. We’ll awaken to temps closer to the freezing mark which is still well below average. Clouds thicken up once again Thursday ahead of our next storm system, which is slated to arrive on Thursday night into Friday. This wave does look to bring thunderstorms thanks to a little more instability in the atmosphere. Showers will likely linger throughout much of Saturday before the rain clears during the evening. High pressure builds back in to end the weekend bringing a return to milder temps and the sunshine. Highs surge back into the low to mid-70s Sunday under lots of sunshine with the quieter weather holding into early next week. Monday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with temps rising back into the 70s and even 80s along with plenty of sunshine. Our next front looks to move in late Tuesday into the middle of next week which could possibly bring a round of strong to severe storms. This is something we’ll be keeping tabs on closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Mostly Cloudy

Springfield Mo

27°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 31F. Winds N/S at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F A few clouds. Low around 31F. Winds N/S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Branson

29°F Fair Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

29°F Sunny Feels like 24°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Some clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

25°F Sunny Feels like 20°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

25°F Sunny Feels like 21°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Partly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 53° 31°

Thursday

55° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 55° 44°

Friday

60° / 49°
Strong Storms
Strong Storms 70% 60° 49°

Saturday

62° / 41°
Showers
Showers 60% 62° 41°

Sunday

72° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 52°

Monday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 80° 59°

Tuesday

78° / 57°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 30% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

35°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

44°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
44°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

49°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

46°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
46°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
43°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
41°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
39°

38°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
37°

35°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
35°

34°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
34°

33°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
33°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
32°

31°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
31°

