Wednesday, April 21 Evening Forecast

No snow today, but we did start the day with frost and record cold temperatures. New record lows were set across the area and in several spots, this was the coldest morning for so late in the season. Temperatures trends are heading up though with a much warmer look to the pattern by next week.

For tonight, another round of freezing temperatures will challenge record lows. The coldest readings will tend to set up east of Hwy. 65 and along and north of Hwy. 60 where temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.





Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies are expected Thursday with an increase in clouds by late afternoon. Showers will start to spill into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by the end of the day as well. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal.

A round of scattered showers will sweep across the area Thursday night as warmer air and moisture builds north into the Ozarks ahead of the next storm. Temperatures will remain well above freezing.

Friday won’t be a washout and there will likely be some peeks of sun during the morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms will become more likely later in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing throughout the night Friday night. Temperatures Friday will continue to head higher with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

The thunderstorm activity that moves through Friday afternoon and Friday night will generate some heavy rain, but no severe weather is expected. Showers will be on the way out by Saturday morning, exiting the Eastern Ozarks Saturday afternoon. Clouds will be slow to clear, but sunshine will gradually develop during the afternoon hours with much of the area ending the day with mostly clear skies. The day will start cool and damp with temperatures climbing into the 60s during the afternoon hours.

The overall pattern will really shift gears by Sunday going from a cool mode to a warm mode as a trough pushes into the Western U.S. Sunday and Monday look beautiful with highs in the low 70s Sunday and near 80° Monday.

A storm will start moving out of the West by Tuesday. Warm and breezy conditions will come with a steady increase in humidity from Monday into Tuesday. Clouds will be moving in on Tuesday as well. Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until later Tuesday night into Wednesday. The storm will come with plenty of wind energy, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for the risk of severe weather too.