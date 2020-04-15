Wednesday, April 15 Morning Forecast

Weather

Freezing, frosty start again, warmer sunshine this afternoon

FREEZE WARNING/ FROST ADVISORY is in effect again until 9 AM where temperatures are dipping into the low to middle 30’s putting cold-sensitive/ blooming plants at risk. Some frost is possible on your flowers this morning.

The cold high pressure that brought us freezing cold temperatures again this morning will hang around this afternoon. Skies stay mostly sunny, southwest winds help highs climb warmer than yesterday — into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

A cold front approaches from the north late today, a few showers could pop near/ north of the front lining up with I-44. The healthiest rain chance will be in central Missouri. Any showers that pop will be spotty, quick, and light.

That front pulls back to the north tonight sending southerly winds and not-as-cold lows into the Ozarks. Temperatures fall into the upper 30’s tonight, chilly but frost-free.

By tomorrow we’ll find increasing clouds, breezy southerly winds, and warmer temperatures ahead of that front. Expect southerly winds to gust to 30 mph, sending highs into the lower 60’s despite more clouds. Showers arrive overnight and linger into Friday.

Expect rain around, thick clouds, and chilly 40’s on Friday — putting a damper on our warming trend. Showers clear late, clearing skies could send lows back into the 30’s by Saturday morning.

Expect mild sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 60’s. A few showers will be possible on Sunday before a bigger warming trend starts early next week. Highs return to the lower 70’s ahead of another strong cold front.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

31°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

Branson

36°F Broken Clouds Feels like 32°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

35°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Some clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 58° 38°

Thursday

64° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 44°

Friday

49° / 35°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 49° 35°

Saturday

64° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 64° 54°

Sunday

66° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 66° 41°

Monday

69° / 49°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 69° 49°

Tuesday

74° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

5 AM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

6 AM
Clear
0%
34°

31°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
58°

56°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
56°

56°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
56°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
55°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

38°

3 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
10%
38°

