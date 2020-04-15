Wednesday, April 15 Morning Forecast

FREEZE WARNING/ FROST ADVISORY is in effect again until 9 AM where temperatures are dipping into the low to middle 30’s putting cold-sensitive/ blooming plants at risk. Some frost is possible on your flowers this morning.

The cold high pressure that brought us freezing cold temperatures again this morning will hang around this afternoon. Skies stay mostly sunny, southwest winds help highs climb warmer than yesterday — into the upper 50’s, lower 60’s.

A cold front approaches from the north late today, a few showers could pop near/ north of the front lining up with I-44. The healthiest rain chance will be in central Missouri. Any showers that pop will be spotty, quick, and light.

That front pulls back to the north tonight sending southerly winds and not-as-cold lows into the Ozarks. Temperatures fall into the upper 30’s tonight, chilly but frost-free.

By tomorrow we’ll find increasing clouds, breezy southerly winds, and warmer temperatures ahead of that front. Expect southerly winds to gust to 30 mph, sending highs into the lower 60’s despite more clouds. Showers arrive overnight and linger into Friday.

Expect rain around, thick clouds, and chilly 40’s on Friday — putting a damper on our warming trend. Showers clear late, clearing skies could send lows back into the 30’s by Saturday morning.

Expect mild sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 60’s. A few showers will be possible on Sunday before a bigger warming trend starts early next week. Highs return to the lower 70’s ahead of another strong cold front.