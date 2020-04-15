Wednesday, April 15 Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine and westerly winds brought milder weather back to the area this afternoon after yet another light freeze this morning. The milder weather will hang on for another day ahead of a quick shot of showers and chilly temperatures as we close out the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. A Frost Advisory has been posted for South Central Missouri into Northeast Arkansas for Thursday morning.

Morning lows in the 30s will warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Skies look sunny across Northern Arkansas with partly to mostly cloudy skies closer to Central Missouri. A wave of thicker clouds near midday will sweep across areas near and north of the interstate with a few light showers possible north of I-44 as the clouds move through.

A cold front will slowly edge southeast Thursday night into Friday bringing showers and a return to chilly weather to the area. Showers will move into Springfield well after midnight Thursday night with the cold front moving through near sunrise. This will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures with lows after sunrise Friday in the upper 30s. Light showers or drizzle will hang around through the morning before ending. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures stuck in the 40s.

The front won’t clear North Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri until mid afternoon Friday, leading to milder weather there before chilly arrives later in the afternoon.

A light freeze will then follow across much of the area Saturday morning with clear skies and light winds in place. The cold will quickly give way to a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

A wave of showers will move through late Saturday night into Sunday. It looks like the showers will move out of the area Sunday afternoon with some sun possible. Temperatures should remain mild with highs in the 60s. IF clouds and showers are slow to clear out of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas then temperatures will likely stay on the cool side.

Climbing temperatures and sunshine with be the theme on Monday with a cool morning giving way to highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks even warmer, but there will be a bit more cloud cover as a storm approaches. The storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Branson

59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. NNE winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Broken Clouds

West Plains

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 58° 37°

Thursday

64° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 64° 38°

Friday

46° / 30°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 46° 30°

Saturday

63° / 45°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 63° 45°

Sunday

64° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 64° 40°

Monday

67° / 46°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 67° 46°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 10% 73° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
55°

51°

8 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

42°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
42°

41°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
41°

38°

3 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

6 AM
Clear
10%
38°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
41°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

Yes were open 300x250

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Stop Generic

Trending Stories

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate