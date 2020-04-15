Wednesday, April 15 Evening Forecast

Sunshine and westerly winds brought milder weather back to the area this afternoon after yet another light freeze this morning. The milder weather will hang on for another day ahead of a quick shot of showers and chilly temperatures as we close out the week.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. A Frost Advisory has been posted for South Central Missouri into Northeast Arkansas for Thursday morning.

Morning lows in the 30s will warm into the 60s Thursday afternoon. Skies look sunny across Northern Arkansas with partly to mostly cloudy skies closer to Central Missouri. A wave of thicker clouds near midday will sweep across areas near and north of the interstate with a few light showers possible north of I-44 as the clouds move through.





A cold front will slowly edge southeast Thursday night into Friday bringing showers and a return to chilly weather to the area. Showers will move into Springfield well after midnight Thursday night with the cold front moving through near sunrise. This will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures with lows after sunrise Friday in the upper 30s. Light showers or drizzle will hang around through the morning before ending. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon with temperatures stuck in the 40s.





The front won’t clear North Central Arkansas and Southeast Missouri until mid afternoon Friday, leading to milder weather there before chilly arrives later in the afternoon.

A light freeze will then follow across much of the area Saturday morning with clear skies and light winds in place. The cold will quickly give way to a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

A wave of showers will move through late Saturday night into Sunday. It looks like the showers will move out of the area Sunday afternoon with some sun possible. Temperatures should remain mild with highs in the 60s. IF clouds and showers are slow to clear out of Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas then temperatures will likely stay on the cool side.

Climbing temperatures and sunshine with be the theme on Monday with a cool morning giving way to highs in the upper 60s. Tuesday looks even warmer, but there will be a bit more cloud cover as a storm approaches. The storm will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday.