Wednesday, April 14 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

Our Wednesday is starting off a bit chilly for this time of the year with temps a little cooler than how our Tuesday began. Another disturbance has been moving through the region and that is bringing more rain across parts of the Ozarks early today. The bulk of should remain south of Springfield but we can’t rule a sprinke or two. As the moisture clear, drier air moves in and helps break up the clouds. This will lead to more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, similar to yesterday which is below average for this time of year. We’ll see more sun on Thursday as high pressure builds in but it doesn’t last all that long. An area of low pressure moves in by Friday and this brings our next round of unsettled weather. Showers develop and move eastward through the day on Friday with more widepsread rain in store for the afternoon and evening. The moisture lingers throughout much of Saturday before clearing during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday.

This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring a slight chance for a sprinkle or stray shower on Sunday but most of the area looks to remain dry at the moment. We’ll end the weekend on a mainly cloudy note with highs starting to rebound a little. Highs Sunday afternoon are expected to climb back into the mid and upper 50s for much of the Ozarks. Winds turn around from the south on Monday ahead of our next cold front which moves our way early Tuesday. This brings a return to more seasonable temps to kick-start next. Highs on Monday afternoon are looking to climb back into the 60s under lots of sunshine. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for a few showers. We’ll fall around 10° or so Monday into Tuesday with temps topping out in the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

51°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partially clear. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain Shower

Branson

48°F Rain Shower Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Rain

Harrison

47°F Rain Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

47°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

47°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
1 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

63° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 63° 38°

Thursday

59° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 59° 42°

Friday

53° / 42°
Showers
Showers 60% 53° 42°

Saturday

53° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 53° 40°

Sunday

56° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Monday

64° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 64° 41°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
Showers
Showers 20% 54° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

6 AM
Cloudy
14%
51°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
11%
49°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
8%
50°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
50°

53°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

56°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

63°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

60°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

56°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

53°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
49°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
48°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
46°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
44°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100