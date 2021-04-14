Wednesday, April 14 Morning Forecast

Our Wednesday is starting off a bit chilly for this time of the year with temps a little cooler than how our Tuesday began. Another disturbance has been moving through the region and that is bringing more rain across parts of the Ozarks early today. The bulk of should remain south of Springfield but we can’t rule a sprinke or two. As the moisture clear, drier air moves in and helps break up the clouds. This will lead to more sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will only be in the lower 60s, similar to yesterday which is below average for this time of year. We’ll see more sun on Thursday as high pressure builds in but it doesn’t last all that long. An area of low pressure moves in by Friday and this brings our next round of unsettled weather. Showers develop and move eastward through the day on Friday with more widepsread rain in store for the afternoon and evening. The moisture lingers throughout much of Saturday before clearing during the overnight. Even cooler temperatures take over the region too with afternoon readings in the lower 50s Friday and Saturday.

This storm system exits as we close down the weekend with highs rounding out in the middle 50s on Sunday. An upper-level impulse does bring a slight chance for a sprinkle or stray shower on Sunday but most of the area looks to remain dry at the moment. We’ll end the weekend on a mainly cloudy note with highs starting to rebound a little. Highs Sunday afternoon are expected to climb back into the mid and upper 50s for much of the Ozarks. Winds turn around from the south on Monday ahead of our next cold front which moves our way early Tuesday. This brings a return to more seasonable temps to kick-start next. Highs on Monday afternoon are looking to climb back into the 60s under lots of sunshine. This cold front does bring a solid cool-down by Tuesday as well as the chance for a few showers. We’ll fall around 10° or so Monday into Tuesday with temps topping out in the 50s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer