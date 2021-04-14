Wednesday, April 14 Evening Forecast

Sunshine returned today after another round of overnight rain that fell south of Hwy. 60. As we closed out the day Thursday another wave of clouds was moving in ahead of the next ripple in the jet stream. Another wave of rain will come with this weak disturbance but it will remain just south of most of the Ozarks. The northern limit of tonight’s rain will be up to about a Eureka Springs to Harrison, AR, line.

Skies will clear out again after midnight and this will open the door for temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s closer to Central Missouri. This will be cold enough for some patchy areas of frost by Thursday morning. A Frost Advisory has been posted for these areas.

A mostly clear and cold start to the day Thursday will give way to increasing clouds during the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 60s.

Another spell of wet weather will follow for Friday through the weekend. Most of the rain will move through Friday into Friday night. We’ll see a few showers move in as early as late Thursday night into Friday morning. The rain will become more widespread from west to east by noon Friday with the remainder of the day looking wet and cool. The rain will taper off by Saturday morning, but light misty showers may linger.

There may be a few peeks of sun later in the day Saturday, but the day as a whole looks cloudy and cool. Some additional light showers are expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the mid-50s.

Clouds may thin out a bit by Sunday morning but with another upper-level storm pivoting across the area this will set the stage for clouds to bubble back up and a few showers to develop. Temperatures will once again be cool and only warm into the mid to upper 50s.

With the exit of Sunday’s storm, we’ll finally see the cloud cover clear out by Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold and maybe cold enough for some patchy frost. The morning chill will give way to a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs in the 60s.

The warm-up will be brief with another cold front sweeping through early in the day Tuesday. It will bring cloudier weather back to the area and possibly a few light showers. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler on Tuesday as well.

Cold air and clearing skies will set the stage for a cold start to the day Wednesday. Once again temperatures look cold enough for some patchy frost. The day looks bright though and warmer with afternoon highs back in the upper 50s.

More rain looks possible as we end the week next week. And there may be just enough instability for some thunderstorm activity with Friday’s storm. Right now, it looks like it will be tough for a severe weather threat. The pattern will trend warmer by the last week of the month as the jet stream flattens out across the country.