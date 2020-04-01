Wednesday, April 1 Morning Forecast

Today will be beautiful!

With high pressure nearby expect mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will bring a steady breeze sustained near 10-15 mph, pushing highs towards 70 degrees.

We’ll stay mild tonight with winds picking up. Southerly winds start to gust to 25 mph, lows stay mild in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. An isolated storm may be possible but we should stay dry for the most part with breezy southerly winds gusting to 35 mph. Highs stay warm near 70 degrees.

By Friday our cold front arrives with showers/ thunder. Our jet stream will be split, tracking far to our north. This will keep wind energy out of the area, our severe threat little to none. However, there maybe enough fuel for some rumbles of thunder. Expect showers/ storms on Friday with highs in the middle 60’s.

Showers bleed into early Saturday as the cold front passes. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50’s.

Clouds increase again on Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s ahead of our next storm. Showers/ thunder possible both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70’s.