Wednesday, April 1 Morning Forecast

Weather

Beautiful day ahead!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be beautiful!

With high pressure nearby expect mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will bring a steady breeze sustained near 10-15 mph, pushing highs towards 70 degrees.

We’ll stay mild tonight with winds picking up. Southerly winds start to gust to 25 mph, lows stay mild in the lower 50’s.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. An isolated storm may be possible but we should stay dry for the most part with breezy southerly winds gusting to 35 mph. Highs stay warm near 70 degrees.

By Friday our cold front arrives with showers/ thunder. Our jet stream will be split, tracking far to our north. This will keep wind energy out of the area, our severe threat little to none. However, there maybe enough fuel for some rumbles of thunder. Expect showers/ storms on Friday with highs in the middle 60’s.

Showers bleed into early Saturday as the cold front passes. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50’s.

Clouds increase again on Sunday with highs in the upper 60’s ahead of our next storm. Showers/ thunder possible both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Clear

Springfield

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Branson

48°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Overcast. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

40°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 70° 52°

Thursday

69° / 53°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 53°

Friday

64° / 43°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 60% 64° 43°

Saturday

58° / 47°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 58° 47°

Sunday

68° / 56°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 68° 56°

Monday

71° / 58°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 71° 58°

Tuesday

79° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 79° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

54°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

59°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Please Donate

Red Cross Donate

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now