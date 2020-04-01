Wednesday, April 1 Evening Forecast

April rolling in with no major surprises. We just wrapped up a warmer and wetter than normal month of March and it looks like April may follow suit. Temperatures today ran above normal with more of the same through the end of the week.

For tonight, it looks quiet with temperatures running warmer than last night as winds become breezy out of the southeast. Temperatures by morning will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another mild day will follow on Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s. It will be on the windy side with gusts over 30 mph possible. A few showers will try to work in from the west. Initially they’ll have to fight off some dry air, but it looks like a few showers will be possible during the afternoon.

Thursday night into Friday will offer up mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. There will be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms at times through the stretch, but it won’t be a washout.

A cold front will move in from the northwest during the day, arriving along I-44 around mid afternoon. Temperatures will cool off behind the front after topping out in the mid 60s. Showers will also become more likely along and behind the front with a few thunderstorms also possible. Showers will continue into Saturday morning along with chilly temperatures.

Showers will gradually shift southeast out of most of the area Saturday afternoon, but clouds will likely linger. This will make for a cool day on Saturday with temperatures slowly warming through the 40s into the 50s during the afternoon.

Don’t get hung up on the cooler weather though, with warm weather making a quick comeback. The front will stall to the south before lifting north back across the area on Sunday. A cool and cloudy start to the day will warm well into the 60s during the afternoon as warmer air floods north. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.

A round of showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Skies will try to clear by Monday afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday through Wednesday looks warm and on the humid side. There’s a signal for shower and thunderstorm activity to be focused in the overnight and morning timeframe Monday night and Tuesday night. This will leave open the door to drier weather throughout much of the day with temperatures warming well into the 70s. A cold front will push through later in the day Wednesday with a chance for some shower and thunderstorm activity with the front. It’s that time of the year for severe weather, so we’ll have to watch how ingredients come together either day. Atmospheric winds don’t look overly strong though, and this would tend to cut back on any severe potential.