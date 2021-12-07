Warm November temperatures led to a spring-like month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – November had above-normal temperatures with below-normal precipitation for the month. November started chillily but quickly changed directions, with temperatures above average for 21 days.

There were a few below-average days sprinkled around the month, but for the most part, temperatures were steady in the 50s and 60s. Daily high temperatures ranged from 46-78 degrees. The highest temperature recorded for November 2021 was 78 degrees on November 16, which broke the record back in 2016 at 77 degrees. The average high was 59.2 degrees. This November ranked 49th warmest of 134.

Overnight lows ranged from 20-53 degrees. The average low was 35.2, with the lowest temperature in November at 20 degrees on November 26. The average mean temperature was 47.2, which was 0.5 degrees warmer.

November was abnormally dry for the Ozarks. The most precipitation ever received in November was in 1985, with 12.24 inches. The least received was November 1910 at 0.14 inches. November averages about 3.56 inches of precipitation for the month. This year Springfield fell behind and received 1.11 inches, which resulted in November 2021 being the 24th driest November out of 134.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, December 14-20, the outlook for temperatures is 90-100% above average with a 33-40% chance above average for precipitation.

If you were hoping for Frosty the Snowman to be around in a few weeks, it looks like temperatures will be much warmer.

