Weather service confirms tornados went through Bolivar May 28

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Storms in Bolivar on Thursday, May 28, are confirmed by the National Weather Service to be two separate EF1 tornados.

The Service said the two tornados saw peak winds of 95 mph and reached max width of 50 yards. One tornado traveled .51 of a mile while the other traveled 1.2 miles.

One tornado happened around 11:51 a.m. and uprooted trees, damaged travel trailers, destroyed a workshop building, and was witnessed by multiple.

National Weather Service said the other tornado happened on Southeast Bolivar around 12:08 p.m., uprooted trees, and caused heavy damage to a large hay barn.

Residents said the storm caught them by surprise, but no injuries or deaths were reported by the National Weather Service.

