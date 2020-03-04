Tuesday, March 3 Evening Forecast

We’re at the beginning of a long stretch of quiet, mild weather. Temperatures today warmed into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. This was a nice switch from yesterday’s cool and cloudy weather.

Of course, yesterday featured severe weather across the Eastern Ozarks. The evening storms were mainly hail producers but did produce a few weak tornadoes across Southeast Missouri. The storms were much more destructive further east across Tennessee where much stronger low-level winds likely contributed to strong tornadoes that devastated areas near Nashville. Storm surveys in that area have found evidence of tornadoes that produced EF-3 damage with winds of 155 to 165 mph. The surveys continue and it’s possible the tornadoes were even stronger. The death toll by early Tuesday evening had risen to 25, making it the deadliest single day for tornadoes since March 2, 2012.

TORNADO REPORTS FROM THE PAST 24 HOURS

Active weather has been forced south to near the Gulf. A storm currently swirling south of New Mexico will move east across the South. The southerly track will keep rain away from the Ozarks with just a sampling of high cloudiness being slung our way.

For tonight, we’ll find mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures. Lows will remain well above freezing, bottoming out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High clouds will make for filtered sunshine throughout the day Wednesday. This will hamper the warm up a little bit with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

Sunny skies return on Thursday along with highs in the low 60s. A cold front will sweep through during the afternoon ushering in a cooler finish to the week.

No worries though, Friday is still shaping up to be a nice one. Skies will be sunny with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Winds will be very light making for comfortable conditions in the afternoon sunshine.

Warmer temperatures return over the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly sunny on Saturday as a weak upper-level storm shoves some high cloudiness across the area. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 60s. Sunday starts sunny, but clouds will be on the increase with skies becoming cloudy by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s. Rain chances should hold off until Sunday night.

A cold front approaching from the west on Monday will continue to trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Instability levels currently look low with the passing front, keeping the risk for stronger storms very low. Temperatures will be mild on Monday and won’t cool off behind the front.