Thursday, April 23 Evening Forecast

Sunshine gradually reappeared Thursday afternoon after a wet day on Wednesday. The period of drier weather will be brief with another round of rain and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night.

For tonight, we’ll enjoy mostly clear skies throughout the evening. Clouds will start to roll in after midnight as showers spread southeast across Kansas. A few showers will be possible west of Hwy. 65 by sunrise on Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase late in the morning into the afternoon as a pocket of upper-level energy pivots through the area. The amount of shower and thunderstorm activity will have an impact on how warm the area gets and also the severe risk heading into the evening. IF the rain is steady and widespread enough temperatures will remain cooler through the afternoon and the risk for severe weather will tend to be shunted south. There will be a more organized line of thunderstorms developing west of the area by late afternoon, sweeping across Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas during the evening. The focus for severe weather may be shunted south into Northwest Arkansas and areas to the southeast, but it’s a play it by ear scenario. Severe weather will be possible where stronger storms and higher instability line up with hail and strong winds possible along with a threat for an isolated tornado or two.







An area of rain and embedded thunderstorms will continue throughout the night across Southern Missouri with a general 1 to 2″ of rain expected across the Ozarks. The threat of flooding will be more elevated due to the soaking rain we had on Wednesday.

Light showers or drizzle will linger into Saturday morning with slow clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cool side with highs ranging from the 60s west to near 60° east.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70°.

We’ll have a more extended period to dry out with the pattern looking mild and mostly dry through Monday. Stormier weather returns on Tuesday. Mild and quiet follows for Wednesday and Thursday.