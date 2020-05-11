Monday, May 11 Morning Forecast

Weather Forecasts

Frost to start, showers arrive this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 7 AM. Clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures dipping into the middle/ upper 30’s are posing the risk for frost this morning. Make sure any plants are inside and grab a jacket before you head out!

After a sunny start we’ll find clouds quickly increase across the Ozarks by midday. Unsettled weather to the west starts to seep into the area. We’ll find mostly cloud skies with showers starting to spread east into the Ozarks after lunchtime. Temperatures stay 20 degrees below average, stuck in the lower 50’s.

Tonight, rain becomes widespread and could be heavy at times to the south. Expect 1-2″ totals south of Springfield, near 0.5″ or less near/ north of the interstate. Lows stay chilly in the 40’s.

We’ll keep showers around on Tuesday as the front stalls. It will be a chilly rain with highs stuck in the 50’s.

By Wednesday a ridge in the jet stream starts to nudge the chilly air out, allowing highs to soar near/ above average in the middle/ upper 70’s by Thursday. However, the pattern stays unsettled with a train-car of weak upper level storms rolling through the Ozarks daily.

That will leave us with a chance of showers/ storms each day. Starting Wednesday, as temperatures warm and dew points turn sticky, we’ll have to watch for the potential of strong/ severe storms daily.

By the week’s end, we could be looking at 7-day rain totals approaching 4″. This would lead to flooding concerns. Stay weather aware this week!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
43°F Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

Branson

41°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
43°F Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

42°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
43°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 43°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 53° 43°

Tuesday

54° / 48°
Rain
Rain 70% 54° 48°

Wednesday

71° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 71° 62°

Thursday

79° / 63°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 79° 63°

Friday

78° / 63°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 78° 63°

Saturday

77° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 77° 62°

Sunday

77° / 61°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 77° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

6 AM
Clear
0%
38°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

43°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

47°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
47°

49°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

2 PM
Cloudy
30%
49°

50°

3 PM
Cloudy
40%
50°

53°

4 PM
Showers
40%
53°

50°

5 PM
Showers
40%
50°

49°

6 PM
Showers
60%
49°

49°

7 PM
Light Rain
70%
49°

48°

8 PM
Rain
90%
48°

46°

9 PM
Rain
90%
46°

45°

10 PM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

11 PM
Rain
100%
45°

44°

12 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

1 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

2 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

3 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

4 AM
Rain
90%
44°

44°

5 AM
Rain
90%
44°

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Weather Tour 2020

Weather Tour Roaring River

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now