Monday, May 11 Morning Forecast

FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 7 AM. Clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures dipping into the middle/ upper 30’s are posing the risk for frost this morning. Make sure any plants are inside and grab a jacket before you head out!

After a sunny start we’ll find clouds quickly increase across the Ozarks by midday. Unsettled weather to the west starts to seep into the area. We’ll find mostly cloud skies with showers starting to spread east into the Ozarks after lunchtime. Temperatures stay 20 degrees below average, stuck in the lower 50’s.

Tonight, rain becomes widespread and could be heavy at times to the south. Expect 1-2″ totals south of Springfield, near 0.5″ or less near/ north of the interstate. Lows stay chilly in the 40’s.

We’ll keep showers around on Tuesday as the front stalls. It will be a chilly rain with highs stuck in the 50’s.

By Wednesday a ridge in the jet stream starts to nudge the chilly air out, allowing highs to soar near/ above average in the middle/ upper 70’s by Thursday. However, the pattern stays unsettled with a train-car of weak upper level storms rolling through the Ozarks daily.

That will leave us with a chance of showers/ storms each day. Starting Wednesday, as temperatures warm and dew points turn sticky, we’ll have to watch for the potential of strong/ severe storms daily.

By the week’s end, we could be looking at 7-day rain totals approaching 4″. This would lead to flooding concerns. Stay weather aware this week!